AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Test Setup And Benchmarks
Because Radeon R9 290X can be so bipolar, it’s important to spell out how we’re testing all of these cards today.
Typically, we run benchmarks in rapid succession. This means that the GPU remains warm after its first run. This matters very little to cards that operate at one clock rate. But it makes more of a difference on boards with Nvidia’s GPU Boost technology, which won’t stretch up as high when certain limits are exceeded. AMD’s clocking mechanism is even more sensitive to thermal and power conditions, necessitating an even more regimented approach to testing.
For every test we run, we spend five minutes in-game, playing, before launching our benchmark sequence. In a metric like Metro: Last Light, where we use a benchmark tool, we run multiple iterations prior to starting the measurement.
In this way, we’re sure the card is at its maximum operating temperature, yielding the lowest benchmark results, but best representing the experience you’d get from these cards after just a few minutes of playing your favorite title.
We’re also changing up the benchmarking a bit. In preparation for today’s piece, we re-ran every single test. We standardized settings across resolutions to better track scaling, and, again, we’re subjecting every board to five minutes of in-game time before firing up our testing sequence. As a result, we're presenting slightly different numbers from our 290X review, but the data should be more precise, too.
Test Hardware And Software
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-3970X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.5 GHz Base Clock Rate, Overclocked to 4.3 GHz, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|MSI X79A-GD45 Plus (LGA 2011) X79 Express Chipset, BIOS 17.5
|Memory
|G.Skill 32 GB (8 x 4 GB) DDR3-2133, F3-17000CL9Q-16GBXM x2 @ 9-11-10-28 and 1.65 V
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 840 Pro SSD 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon R9 290 4 GB
|AMD Radeon R9 290X 4 GB
|AMD Radeon R9 280X 3 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 7990 6 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan 6 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 690 4 GB
|Power Supply
|Corsair AX860i 860 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 8 Professional 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst 13.11 Beta 8 (Radeon R9 290)
|AMD Catalyst 13.11 Beta 7 (All Other AMD cards)
|Nvidia GeForce 331.65 Beta (All Nvidia cards)
|Benchmarks And Settings
|Battlefield 4
|1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160: Ultra Quality Preset, v-sync off, 100-second Tashgar playback. FCAT for 1920x1080 and 2560x1440; Fraps for 3840x2160
|Arma III
|1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x FSAA, Anisotropic Filtering: Ultra, v-sync off, Infantry Showcase, 30-second playback, FCAT and Fraps
|Metro: Last Light
|1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160: Very High Quality Preset, 16x Anisotropic Filtering, Low Motion Blur, v-sync off, Built-In Benchmark, FCAT and Fraps
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160: Ultra Quality Preset, FXAA Disabled, 25-second Custom Run-Through, FCAT and Fraps
|BioShock Infinite
|1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160: Very High Quality Preset, 75-second Opening Game Sequence, FCAT and Fraps
|Crysis 3
|1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160: High System Spec, High Texture Resolution, MSAA Low (2X), 60-second Custom Run-Through, FCAT and Fraps
|Tomb Raider
|1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160: Ultimate Quality Preset, FXAA, 16x Anisotropic Filtering, TressFX Hair, 45-second Custom Run-Through, FCAT and Fraps
Chris, these results differ drastically from real world results from 290X owners at OCN... I understand that your observations are anecdotal and based on a very small sample size but do you mind looking into this matter further because putting such a statement in bold in the conclusion even though it contradicts real world experiences of owners just provides a false assumption to the uninformed reader...
The above claim has already escalated further than it should... A Swiss site actually has already rebutted by testing their own press sample with a retail model and concluded the following:
Now to wait for the non-reference cards at the end of the month!
It looks like a good card for the price as it even keeps up with the $100 more GTX780. This is good as NVidia may drop prices even more which means we could also see a price drop on the 290X and I wouldn't mind a new 290X Toxic for sub $500.
Best to wait a month or two before buying to see how this all goes down