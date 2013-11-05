AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results: Battlefield 4
Welcome to the first review featuring Battlefield 4 performance figures. I played through the entire single-player campaign in one night to nail down the best possible repeatable sequence to use for benchmarking, settling on the Tashgar chapter’s introduction.
The good news is that we see some great differentiation and consistency between cards at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440. At both resolutions, AMD’s Radeon R9 290 shows up just under the GeForce GTX Titan and in front of GeForce GTX 780. Phenomenal for a $400 graphics card, right?
Our moment of pause comes from the retail 290X card we also tested, which turns up between the GeForce GTX 780 and 770—both of which cost less than the Hawaii-based board.
To AMD’s credit, both the Radeon R9 290X and 290 do appear better-suited to 4K gaming than the competition from Nvidia. Even the retail 290X pops up ahead of Titan once we measure at 3840x2160. It’s just unfortunate that frame rates are too low with a single card to make that resolution playable.
The first two frame rate over time charts show how well both dual-GPU cards fare still. The third reminds us why they can be a hassle: with no way to reliably benchmark them at 3840x2160 using FCAT, we leave their results out rather than posting Fraps-based numbers that don’t include dropped and runt frame data.
Although Battlefield 4 is the newest game in our suite, we observe fantastic variance numbers at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440. Ultra HD would be much more worrisome if the frame rates were higher.
http://techreport.com/review/25602/amd-radeon-r9-290-graphics-card-reviewed/9
Chris, these results differ drastically from real world results from 290X owners at OCN... I understand that your observations are anecdotal and based on a very small sample size but do you mind looking into this matter further because putting such a statement in bold in the conclusion even though it contradicts real world experiences of owners just provides a false assumption to the uninformed reader...
The above claim has already escalated further than it should... A Swiss site actually has already rebutted by testing their own press sample with a retail model and concluded the following:
Now to wait for the non-reference cards at the end of the month!
It looks like a good card for the price as it even keeps up with the $100 more GTX780. This is good as NVidia may drop prices even more which means we could also see a price drop on the 290X and I wouldn't mind a new 290X Toxic for sub $500.
Best to wait a month or two before buying to see how this all goes down