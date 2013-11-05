AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results: BioShock Infinite
The BioShock numbers line up pretty well at FHD and QHD resolutions, too. Radeon R9 290 shows up just behind our 290X press board, which is to say that both are faster than GeForce GTX 780.
Notice that GeForce GTX Titan shows up in front of the Radeon R9 290X. On this page, it actually trailed by quite a bit. The difference, of course, is in the five-minute pre-test heat-up that each card is subjected to in today’s review. Once we shed the overly-ambitious frequency that you’d never enjoy while playing BioShock, the finishing order shifts. Our press card is still a great performer—its result is merely tempered.
This procedure isn’t at all friendly to the retail card, though. At 1920x1080, it shows up behind GeForce GTX 770. At 2560x1440, it manages a slight win over the GK104-based board. But it still trails GeForce GTX 780. Only at 3840x2160 does our retail 290X leapfrog the 780.
It’s safe to say that the AMD-supplied 290X and 290 cards, along with the retail 290X, are all playable at Ultra HD resolutions. We’re still wary of the big gap between both of our Radeon R9 290X cards, though.
Frame time variance in BioShock is exceedingly low. Even in a worst-case scenario, the latency between successive frames should appear minimal.
Chris, these results differ drastically from real world results from 290X owners at OCN... I understand that your observations are anecdotal and based on a very small sample size but do you mind looking into this matter further because putting such a statement in bold in the conclusion even though it contradicts real world experiences of owners just provides a false assumption to the uninformed reader...
The above claim has already escalated further than it should... A Swiss site actually has already rebutted by testing their own press sample with a retail model and concluded the following:
Now to wait for the non-reference cards at the end of the month!
It looks like a good card for the price as it even keeps up with the $100 more GTX780. This is good as NVidia may drop prices even more which means we could also see a price drop on the 290X and I wouldn't mind a new 290X Toxic for sub $500.
Best to wait a month or two before buying to see how this all goes down