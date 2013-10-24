Trending

Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

After eight months of watching Nvidia go uncontested in the ultra-high-end graphics market, AMD has a new GPU based on existing technology that promises to challenge the top position. It gets mighty loud at times, but you can't ignore the R9 290X's price.

Results: BioShock Infinite At 1920x1080 And 2560x1440

We used BioShock’s introductory game sequence for benchmarking, since the built-in utility didn’t have a preset for testing at 3840x2160 (and choosing "Current settings" yielded two 1920x2160 tiles on AMD's hardware). We also kept the game settings constant for the purpose of comparison. As a result, we end up some crazy-high average frame rates at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440. AMD’s R9 290X serves up the highest numbers again, but they’re not statistically relevant given these performance levels.

Most interesting, perhaps, is that AMD’s cards see a couple of sizeable speed-ups during the benchmark run, while Nvidia’s hardware remains flat.

Frame time variance is again very low across the board. Radeon HD 7990 with frame pacing enabled stands out as being least-consistent. But with a worst-case variance under 1 ms, we’d consider that result nothing short of stellar.

