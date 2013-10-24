Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim At 1920x1080 And 2560x1440

These are the highest frame rates we’ve ever seen in Skyrim, thanks to our 4.3 GHz Core i7-4960X. At 1920x1080, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Titan scores a narrow victory. Regardless, even the R9 280X averages more than 80 FPS at 2560x1440.

Because these cards are all so potent, they form a big jumble when we chart frame rate over time. Skyrim runs perfectly well on a Tahiti-powered board, even at its most taxing settings and with the high-res texture pack installed.

The multi-GPU cards exhibit some frame time variance, but the single-GPU boards perform flawlessly.