Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

By ,

After eight months of watching Nvidia go uncontested in the ultra-high-end graphics market, AMD has a new GPU based on existing technology that promises to challenge the top position. It gets mighty loud at times, but you can't ignore the R9 290X's price.

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim At 1920x1080 And 2560x1440

These are the highest frame rates we’ve ever seen in Skyrim, thanks to our 4.3 GHz Core i7-4960X. At 1920x1080, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Titan scores a narrow victory. Regardless, even the R9 280X averages more than 80 FPS at 2560x1440.

Because these cards are all so potent, they form a big jumble when we chart frame rate over time. Skyrim runs perfectly well on a Tahiti-powered board, even at its most taxing settings and with the high-res texture pack installed.

The multi-GPU cards exhibit some frame time variance, but the single-GPU boards perform flawlessly.

    That's incredible. Especially at high res, I wonder how they do it. But the low price alone is enough to blow the competition away. Seriously think about it, it's around half the price for higher performance!
    - AMD: We're not aiming for the ultra high end.
    I think Nvidia just got trolled.
    Great price point. This card has already broken world records just a few hours after release!

    2 of these for 4k looks amazing but Im a little disappointed by the power consumption when you crank up performance.
    I was thinking about hopping on the 7970ghz when it's on sale, but after seeing this, it's time to break apart the piggy bank for the 290x, what value!
    Like the conclusion said, you just can't argue about aesthetics and thermals at this price point/performance. Well done AMD, lets see team green's response! Go consumer!
    This is awesome for us ^_^
    Wow, and it's pegged at 73% too. Even if nVidia's "780ti" beats the 290X, it probably won't beat a 290X running at full power. And if mantle does make some big performance boosts, nVidia is going to be in a really tight spot. Looking forward to what they'll do. In the mean time, loving this competition! We all win in the end.
    daaaaayyyyyuuuummmm
    Wait the 290 X... X? is going to be $550?! Forgive me, padre for I have sinned.
    Good job, AMD!
