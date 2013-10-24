Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

CrossFire: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim At 7680x1440

Skyrim gets hit hard , and it's difficult to pinpoint the cause . Performance jumps up and down, variance is severe, and scaling from one GPU to two is downright bad. A look at the frequency logs don't turn up anything nasty. One Radeon R9 290X keeps its head above 900 MHz, while two do dip under 800 MHz briefly. However, that's no worse than some of the situations observed previously.

Update: Actually, the answer to this is simple: although frame pacing and CrossFire now work together at resolutions in excess of 2560x1600, DirectX 9 still is not supported. So, we'll need to wait for AMD's updated beta driver for a fix.