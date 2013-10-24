Trending

Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

By ,

After eight months of watching Nvidia go uncontested in the ultra-high-end graphics market, AMD has a new GPU based on existing technology that promises to challenge the top position. It gets mighty loud at times, but you can't ignore the R9 290X's price.

CAD: AutoCAD 2013

2D Performance

There are only very marginal differences between the graphics cards. If 2D output is all you need, then it doesn’t really matter whether you pick a gaming or workstation board.

3D Performance

The story changes considerably for 3D. Consumer graphics cards benefit from DirectX optimizations. It needs to be noted that Autodesk is pretty much alone in taking things that direction, though. AMD's Radeon R9 290X holds its own, even though the inconsistent results do make you wonder a bit.

498 Comments Comment from the forums
  • beta212 24 October 2013 04:09
    That's incredible. Especially at high res, I wonder how they do it. But the low price alone is enough to blow the competition away. Seriously think about it, it's around half the price for higher performance!
    - AMD: We're not aiming for the ultra high end.
    I think Nvidia just got trolled.
  • slomo4sho 24 October 2013 04:12
    Great price point. This card has already broken world records just a few hours after release!

  • esrever 24 October 2013 04:17
    2 of these for 4k looks amazing but Im a little disappointed by the power consumption when you crank up performance.
  • aznguy0028 24 October 2013 04:19
    I was thinking about hopping on the 7970ghz when it's on sale, but after seeing this, it's time to break apart the piggy bank for the 290x, what value!
  • Benthon 24 October 2013 04:21
    Like the conclusion said, you just can't argue about aesthetics and thermals at this price point/performance. Well done AMD, lets see team green's response! Go consumer!
  • tuklap 24 October 2013 04:25
    This is awesome for us ^_^
  • Shankovich 24 October 2013 04:27
    Wow, and it's pegged at 73% too. Even if nVidia's "780ti" beats the 290X, it probably won't beat a 290X running at full power. And if mantle does make some big performance boosts, nVidia is going to be in a really tight spot. Looking forward to what they'll do. In the mean time, loving this competition! We all win in the end.
  • julianbautista87 24 October 2013 04:31
    daaaaayyyyyuuuummmm
  • anxiousinfusion 24 October 2013 04:37
    Wait the 290 X... X? is going to be $550?! Forgive me, padre for I have sinned.
  • Darkerson 24 October 2013 04:40
    Good job, AMD!
