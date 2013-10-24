Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

CAD: AutoCAD 2013

2D Performance

There are only very marginal differences between the graphics cards. If 2D output is all you need, then it doesn’t really matter whether you pick a gaming or workstation board.

3D Performance

The story changes considerably for 3D. Consumer graphics cards benefit from DirectX optimizations. It needs to be noted that Autodesk is pretty much alone in taking things that direction, though. AMD's Radeon R9 290X holds its own, even though the inconsistent results do make you wonder a bit.