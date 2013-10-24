Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

OpenGL: Maya 2013 And LightWave

Maya 2013

We chose two example scenes that don’t use the new Viewport 2.0 with DirectX to demonstrate the consumer graphics cards’ disadvantage compared to the workstation graphics cards with OpenGL. The AMD FirePro and Nvidia Quadro graphics cards benefit from their much more optimized drivers. The Radeon R9 290X falls in line with the rest of the consumer graphics cards. The second scene demonstrates nicely how well Nvidia's GeForce GTX 580 still does if you give it the right task.

LightWave

LightWave generally just kills consumer graphics cards. Still, in a pinch, the newest Radeon cards can be used for medium-sized models that aren’t too complex. Make no mistake, though; the workstation cards are clearly ahead.

AMD's Radeon R9 290X edges out the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. Once again, we're surprised that the Hawaii-based board doesn’t pull ahead by a wider margin.