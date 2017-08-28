AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Notably better performance under Battlefield 1 propels Radeon RX Vega 56 in front of GeForce GTX 1070, the overclocked EVGA card we have, and Radeon R9 Fury X. In fact, Vega 56 comes close to GeForce GTX 1080 at 2560x1440. Very little frame time variance and an all-red unevenness bar graph point to a smooth experience.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Even at 3840x2160, Vega 56 serves up an enjoyable experience with frame rates that never drop below 40. That’s good enough to land between GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070, delivering average performance almost 22% better than Radeon R9 Fury X.



