AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

Doom (Vulkan)

We have a story in the works that compares Ashes of the Singularity frame rates under DirectX 12 and Vulkan. Until then, Doom is the only Vulkan-based game in our suite.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Radeon RX Vega 56 repeats its Battlefield 1 performance by besting the R9 Fury X (by 7%), EVGA card (by 16%), and GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition (by 22%) cards. Though the entire field serves up smooth frame rates, Doom is extremely fast-paced and twitchy, so you want as many frames per second as possible to avoid untimely hitching. Our variance bar graph shows Radeon RX Vega 56 delivering those frames in a consistent manner.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The step up to 3840x2160 puts Vega 56 at the same level as GeForce GTX 1080, ahead of Radeon R9 Fury X, and in front of GTX 1070 by more than 22%. Frame time variance is low, and our unevenness index suggests well-paced frame delivery, even at 3840x2160 using Doom’s most taxing quality settings.



