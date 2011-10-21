Rage: Performance Analysis On The PC

CPU Benchmarks
With the graphics benchmarks out of the way, let’s consider CPU clock speed scaling:
Even a 2.0 GHz Phenom II X4 can drive Rage without bottlenecking performance at 1080p, maximum details, and 4x anti-aliasing. This does make some sense, though, as id coded this game for comparatively slow consoles and then ported it over to run on PCs.
Let’s lower the number of execution cores and see if that makes any difference.
Apparently not. A dual-core Phenom II X2 at 3.0 GHz handles the game just fine. We’ve never before seen a game that looks this good, but requires so little processing horsepower. That's what happens when developers write for the lowest common denominator, folks. We have to wonder how much more could have been done with this game if it were written for the PC.
Carmack said they make for the consoles is for money. You are mistaken if you think piracy is what drives developers away from the PC.
a phenom dual core is enough.
You mean Bethesda? I've already broken up with my girlfriend so I don't have to make up illnesses when Skyrim comes out on 11.11.11
Or did you mean id Software? In which case you're right, they can go to hell.