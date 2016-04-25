Raidmax Monster RX-700AT Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Not only is the RX-700AT's hold-up time lower than 17ms, but its power-good signal drops after the rails go out of spec. This is a troubling issue to have.

Inrush Current

Inrush current is very high with both voltage inputs. Raidmax should add an NTC thermistor and a bypass relay to bring our result down during the PSU's cold start-up.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.947A 1.973A 1.975A 0.986A 69.76 89.62% 580 22.0 38.26 °C 0.921 12.204V 5.071V 3.339V 5.062V 77.84 40.23 °C 115.1V 2 8.929A 2.951A 2.966A 1.185A 139.72 92.81% 605 23.5 38.90 °C 0.961 12.194V 5.069V 3.334V 5.059V 150.54 41.29 °C 115.1V 3 14.264A 3.455A 3.482A 1.381A 209.87 93.30% 860 32.3 39.43 °C 0.975 12.184V 5.066V 3.328V 5.057V 224.94 42.16 °C 115.1V 4 19.598A 3.947A 3.972A 1.580A 279.74 93.26% 1095 35.3 39.88 °C 0.981 12.174V 5.063V 3.321V 5.052V 299.95 42.97 °C 115.1V 5 24.607A 4.941A 4.978A 1.779A 349.75 92.86% 1365 40.3 40.52 °C 0.982 12.162V 5.061V 3.313V 5.049V 376.63 44.36 °C 115.1V 6 29.611A 5.929A 5.990A 1.980A 419.65 92.08% 1650 45.0 41.82 °C 0.985 12.153V 5.058V 3.306V 5.046V 455.74 46.15 °C 115.1V 7 34.641A 6.926A 7.009A 2.179A 489.67 91.65% 1650 45.0 42.49 °C 0.988 12.141V 5.055V 3.295V 5.043V 534.31 47.25 °C 115.1V 8 39.678A 7.912A 8.039A 2.379A 559.62 91.11% 1650 45.0 43.29 °C 0.990 12.129V 5.053V 3.283V 5.042V 614.20 48.62 °C 115.1V 9 45.150A 8.420A 8.586A 2.380A 629.69 90.59% 1650 45.0 44.23 °C 0.991 12.117V 5.050V 3.272V 5.040V 695.09 50.02 °C 115.1V 10 50.589A 8.917A 9.103A 2.481A 699.53 90.01% 1650 45.0 45.62 °C 0.992 12.104V 5.047V 3.262V 5.038V 777.20 51.83 °C 115.1V 11 56.436A 8.919A 9.128A 2.480A 769.44 89.45% 1650 45.0 46.94 °C 0.992 12.089V 5.046V 3.253V 5.036V 860.24 53.63 °C 115.1V CL1 0.099A 12.010A 12.005A 0.003A 101.68 87.50% 1650 45.0 44.94 °C 0.947 12.203V 5.063V 3.303V 5.100V 116.21 49.08 °C 115.1V CL2 58.290A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 718.83 90.26% 1650 45.0 46.47 °C 0.992 12.102V 5.053V 3.280V 5.044V 796.37 52.99 °C 115.1V

Load regulation is tight at +12V and 5V, satisfactory at 3.3V and super tight at 5VSB. As far as efficiency goes, the RX-700AT meets the Titanium requirements at 20 percent and full load, comes close to the 90 percent mark under 10 percent load and is further off with 50 percent load. Obviously, a high ambient temperature is the main culprit preventing higher efficiency scores. Nonetheless, the PSU has absolutely no problem delivering more than its full power at 47 °C.

The fan profile is aggressive, and in most of the load tests the fan spins at top speed. It's only during the first two tests, with 10 percent and 20 percent load, that the fan is inaudible. Given this unit's high efficiency, we believe that the fan profile should be much more relaxed.