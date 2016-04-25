Raidmax Monster RX-700AT Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the RX-700AT, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested PSU is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

Although this is a high-performance power supply, it isn't able to beat EVGA's Gold- and Platinum-rated offerings, mostly because the latter feature top-notch ripple suppression.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the RX-700AT's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Results

The MSRP that Raidmax gave us is very high, so the RX-700AT scores poorly. Street prices should be significantly lower, but then again, this is why we prefer to review products already available to our readers.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Click Here To See More Results

Under light and moderate loads, and under normal operating temperatures, the RX-700AT is silent. However, its fan profile could be much more relaxed given such high efficiency and modest thermal loads.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Click Here To See More Results

As you might expect, efficiency is very high. The RX-700AT loses only to the super high-end EVGA 850 T2, which uses a cutting edge platform with a bridge-less design.