X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Big Bang-XPower BIOS
MSI’s Cell Menu contains primary clock and voltage settings, with separate submenus for memory timings and signal amplitude control.
Choosing the Memory-Z submenu takes the user though several steps to a single XMP memory reading. We would have preferred to see both XMP configurations for our modules.
The Advanced DRAM submenu allows timings to be set per-channel, but thankfully defaults to a single set of timings for all channels.
The ClockGen Tuner submenu contains only CPU and PCIe amplitude controls.
MSI’s M-Flash menu directs the PC to a protected-mode user interface, where the BIOS can be updated or stored to non-bootable drives, including most USB flash drives.
An Overclocking Profile menu allows up to six BIOS configurations to be stored separately with custom names and descriptions.
The EVGA Classified SR-2 is based on the Intel 5520 chipset and uses Xeons, so it's not an X58 board technically speaking which is why it doesn't qualify.
