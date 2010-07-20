X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Big Bang-XPower Overclocking Utilities

MSI’s ControlCenter application for Windows includes several system status pages that will excite neophytes, but mean little to advanced users. Once again, we see only a single XMP value displayed, though the BIOS is capable of detecting additional profiles.

The Control Center Overclocking menu contains three preset profiles, which can be modified within the BIOS limits. Clicking each profile causes clock speed to slowly change to its preset and the “Game” profile is already set past the stability of our CPU. Manual changes can be set within the BIOS' limits, saved to profile defaults, and applied to current settings.

MSI Green Power works like its overclocking option, but somewhat in reverse to reduce overall power consumption.