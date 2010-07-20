X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Big Bang-XPower Overclocking Utilities
MSI’s ControlCenter application for Windows includes several system status pages that will excite neophytes, but mean little to advanced users. Once again, we see only a single XMP value displayed, though the BIOS is capable of detecting additional profiles.
The Control Center Overclocking menu contains three preset profiles, which can be modified within the BIOS limits. Clicking each profile causes clock speed to slowly change to its preset and the “Game” profile is already set past the stability of our CPU. Manual changes can be set within the BIOS' limits, saved to profile defaults, and applied to current settings.
MSI Green Power works like its overclocking option, but somewhat in reverse to reduce overall power consumption.
Ok, Hold on. Three Flagship LGA 1366 Boards and no overclocked power consumption results? These boards are obviously made for overclocking and those results would be very interesting to see.
The EVGA Classified SR-2 is based on the Intel 5520 chipset and uses Xeons, so it's not an X58 board technically speaking which is why it doesn't qualify. ;)
If I could spend that much on a motherboard I'd have chosen the Rampage III Extreme, not only does it have good features it also has the best colour scheme. ^^
Does anyone know why I try to submit a comment it doesn't show up, and I have to use the forums instead to post a comment instead?
http://www.guru3d.com/news/quad-sli-on-asus-rampage-iii-extreme-is-not-possible/
dragonfang18Whats the point when Intel will come out with new processors with different sockets next year?That's what people like you were saying months before LGA 1156 was released. We see which direction that went.
Yeah... they are changing 1366 to some socket R... Well... At least I can look forward to these motherboards going down in price by next year when they go to Socket R's for performance than 1366's. I guess ill be happy with 1366's. Hopefully they go down by at least $100.