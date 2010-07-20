X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-920 LGA 1366, 2.66 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache RAM Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB), DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1333 CAS 7-7-7-20 Graphics Sapphire Radeon HD 5850 1 GB, 725 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000 Hard Drive Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850 W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 10.6 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1020

Kingston’s DDR3-2000 allows us to check each motherboard’s memory overclocking capability, though faster modules might have been in order had we used a newer processor. Stock-speed benchmarks are generated at an easier-to-replicate DDR3-1333 CAS 7.

Sapphire’s Radeon HD 5850 is powerful enough to reveal any PCIe shortcomings.

Rosewill’s FORT120 might have been retired as a product, but its high cooling capacity and small footprint have kept it on this bench.

High thermal performance, quick set-in, and slow evaporation make Zalman’s ZM-STG1 thermal grease a great solution for bench testing. The company supplied two bottles for each tester.