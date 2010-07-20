X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Synthetic

3DMark shows Asus in the lead, but not by a significant amount.

PCMark indicates an issue with MSI’s AHCI implementation. We reinstalled the Intel ICH10R AHCI driver for Windows 7 and Vista x64, but the performance deficit persisted. This particular problem, though small, might not appear at all in reviews that use a different controller mode.

Sandra’s Arithmetic and Multimedia benchmark reflect the tiny difference in CPU clock between various motherboards.

Sandra Memory Bandwidth is affected by both clock speed and timings. We only set the four main timings and command rate, so the closeness here indicates a high level of similarly between the default timings of these three boards.