X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

GA-X58A-UD9 BIOS
Gigabyte’s M.I.T. menu has become a home page for several submenus that contain actual settings. A few key frequency and temperature readings can be found at the bottom, while the “Current Status” submenu goes into added detail.
The advanced frequency menu adds drive strength and clock skew to otherwise ordinary frequency and ratio controls, while the advanced memory menu below acts as a launching point for even more submenus.
Using the “Quick” setting for “DRAM Timing Selectable” allows all channels to be configured simultaneously, with the “Auto” option available for individual timings.
The “Advanced Voltage Settings” offers adjustments for the majority of CPU and chipset features, including DRAM termination and reference-voltage levels.
Up to eight configurations can be saved as custom-named user profiles. The X58A-UD9 also remembers the settings used for previous boots, in case you forgot to save your last good settings.
Ok, Hold on. Three Flagship LGA 1366 Boards and no overclocked power consumption results? These boards are obviously made for overclocking and those results would be very interesting to see.
The EVGA Classified SR-2 is based on the Intel 5520 chipset and uses Xeons, so it's not an X58 board technically speaking which is why it doesn't qualify. ;)
If I could spend that much on a motherboard I'd have chosen the Rampage III Extreme, not only does it have good features it also has the best colour scheme. ^^
Does anyone know why I try to submit a comment it doesn't show up, and I have to use the forums instead to post a comment instead?
http://www.guru3d.com/news/quad-sli-on-asus-rampage-iii-extreme-is-not-possible/
dragonfang18Whats the point when Intel will come out with new processors with different sockets next year?That's what people like you were saying months before LGA 1156 was released. We see which direction that went.
Yeah... they are changing 1366 to some socket R... Well... At least I can look forward to these motherboards going down in price by next year when they go to Socket R's for performance than 1366's. I guess ill be happy with 1366's. Hopefully they go down by at least $100.