Overclocking: Asus Rampage IV Extreme Versus EVGA X79 FTW

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra

Remembering what we observed from Asus’ automatic power settings, its baseline measurements are unsurprisingly higher than EVGA’s. But this is primarily an overclocking comparison, and EVGA performs exceptionally well when we compare its performance to its lower overclock.

Unable to use XMP or the 21.33x memory multiplier to reach DDR3-2133 on the X79 FTW, manually copying Asus’ secondary timings to EVGA’s firmware finally provided the solution for DDR3-2133 testing. Performance is similar at that setting, with Asus holding only a slight lead.