Overclocking: Asus Rampage IV Extreme Versus EVGA X79 FTW

X79 FTW Software Overclocking

EVGA E-Leet utility is derived from the CPU-Z utility from CPUID.com, and the CPU and Memory tabs reflect this association.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Unlike CPU-Z, EVGA E-Leet allows users to change several operating parameters of the X79 FTW. We were, for example, able to alter all but one voltage level from its Voltages menu. The one item that refused to budge was VCCSA.

Altering the BCLK was easy once the voltage was increased, but we had to change firmware to manual multiplier control before Turbo Mode Control functioned.

Another menu item labeled Enable Brink O/C takes a CPU-Z validation image every time a new setting is Applied. That feature allows tuners to show off a frequency that wouldn’t have been stable long enough for them to manually take the screenshot. We've seen the need for this first-hand during our own international overclocking competition back in 2008.

E-Leet also has a menu for GPU voltage control, though it didn’t work with our reference GeForce GTX 580. This feature is likely exclusive to EVGA graphics cards.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Users can also set program-to-core affinity to move processes around for best performance, and save all their custom settings as user profiles.