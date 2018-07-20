Trending

Razer Blade (15-inch) Review: Slim Bezels, Hot Temperatures

Battery & Thermal Tests

Battery Test - Tomb Raider 2013 Battery Rundown

To test battery life, we set each laptop’s battery profile to balanced while running Tomb Raider’s built-in benchmark at the lowest detail preset. The frame rate is locked at 30 fps through GeForce Experience’s Battery Boost to limit the strain on the battery. Meanwhile, a script running in the background monitors and time stamps the system’s battery percentage. The laptops are set to hibernate once battery levels reach 5 percent. We test the battery life at 200 nits.

The Blade features an 80Wh  battery, which is impressive considering how thin it is. The large battery in conjunction with the Max-Q GTX 1070 earns the Blade the number one spot in our roundup, outlasting the Equinox by over half an hour. The Acer Predator Helios 300 takes second place because of its small 48Wh battery.

Thermal Testing

With a chassis this thin, there’s only so much space that can be dedicated to the cooling solution. Sure enough the Blade  scores came in hot, with an average of 74.3° C (as measured by HWInfo) and maxing out at 80° C. As stunning as the Blade is, the thin chassis comes at the expense of cooling, and this may deter customers living in warmer regions.


6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Chaos2Theory 20 July 2018 14:48
    Can you guys stop making noonsense comparisons after ever single graph? Oh my i see that the cpu performance of one scored 6023 vs 6019 therefore i can say that the one with 6023 has slightly better cpu performance. Like as if those benchmarks that you run every single day dont fluctuate by at least 100 points run to run reguardless of thermals. There are small pedantic nonsense comments like that after nearly every graph.
  • slay1ngt1t4n 20 July 2018 14:58
    Why is this not compared to other laptops in the same category ie thin bezel gaming laptops like the aero 15x, etc.
  • introjected 20 July 2018 16:23
    Why does this article repeatedly state that the Blade 15 has a G-Sync display? Razer's own website confirms it doesn't. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, but the only Blade with G-Sync is the Pro.
  • Ninjawithagun 20 July 2018 18:36
    Bottom line, this Razer gaming laptop is overpriced and not designed well overall. Overheating issues plague it's ability to perform as it should due to it's compact design. It is also a full $800 more expensive than comparable compact thin design gaming laptops, such as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M (GM501GS-XS74), which costs just $2199 with similar specs. IMHO, Razer needs to re-evaluate the cost of their products in order to be more competitive.
  • ninjashow212 20 July 2018 19:07
    Finally, a laptop that I can accurately meme "Guys can you please not spam the chat. My mom bought me this new laptop and it gets really hot when the chat is being spamed. Now my leg is starting to hurt because it is getting so hot. Please, if you don't want me to get burned, then dont spam the chat." With. Except my mum would never buy me a laptop, let alone this overpriced heap of crap.
  • pjmelect 21 July 2018 02:37
    This sounds like an Apple laptop with hopefuly better build quality.
