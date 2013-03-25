Razer's Second-Generation Blade Notebook Review: Focusing On The Z

Packaging, Included Media, System Restore

The Razer Blade ships in a padded inner box with a very distinct green band inset around the middle.

Opening the box reveals the Blade R2. This wasn't the actual unboxing; rather, it was the reboxing, just before sending the Blade back. What you see is a month's worth of wear and tear. Outside of a few errant finger prints, the machine looks like new.

Under the Blade R2, you are welcomed to the “Cult of Razer” by a box holding software, instructions, a cleaning cloth, and stickers.

Of all the items in Razer's accessory box, the two most likely to be used are the clear screen protector for the Switchblade UI and the cleaning cloth for the Blade’s dark finish. The system restore image on the machine's drive means you won’t have to use the included Windows disc, though it is nice to receive physical media when many competitors leave it out.

Running the recovery process is simple. At the POST screen, go into the system boot options and launch it, illustrated below.

Once you select “Start Recovery,” everything else is automated.

The green status bar slowly marches across the screen…