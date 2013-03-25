Trending

Razer's Second-Generation Blade Notebook Review: Focusing On The Z

Razer recently sent us its second-gen Blade, complete with a Core i7-3632QM quad-core CPU and GeForce GTX 660M. Eight gigabytes of memory, a 500 GB hard drive, and an SSD cache round out this 17" gaming notebook. Would you believe it's less than 1" thick?

Packaging, Included Media, System Restore

The Razer Blade ships in a padded inner box with a very distinct green band inset around the middle. 

Opening the box reveals the Blade R2. This wasn't the actual unboxing; rather, it was the reboxing, just before sending the Blade back. What you see is a month's worth of wear and tear. Outside of a few errant finger prints, the machine looks like new.

Under the Blade R2, you are welcomed to the “Cult of Razer” by a box holding software, instructions, a cleaning cloth, and stickers. 

Of all the items in Razer's accessory box, the two most likely to be used are the clear screen protector for the Switchblade UI and the cleaning cloth for the Blade’s dark finish. The system restore image on the machine's drive means you won’t have to use the included Windows disc, though it is nice to receive physical media when many competitors leave it out. 

Running the recovery process is simple. At the POST screen, go into the system boot options and launch it, illustrated below.

Once you select “Start Recovery,” everything else is automated. 

The green status bar slowly marches across the screen…

82 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ShadyHamster 25 March 2013 05:12
    Having all the I/O on the left isn't such a bad idea, keeps the right side clear so cables don't get in the way if you use a mouse close to your laptop like i do.
  • mayankleoboy1 25 March 2013 05:26
    Wow, this is a very thorough review! Great work!

    This notebook has looked into almost every possible detail. I was particularly impressed that in the heat run, the "WASD" key area was cooler than the rest. This bespeaks extreme attention to details.
  • Chairman Ray 25 March 2013 05:45
    This is an amazing system. Great job by Razer! I won't be buying it due to the steep price tag, but definitely going to recommend it to those who are willing to pay for the best.
  • xpeh 25 March 2013 06:10
    While the price is steep, this laptop is definitely one of the best looking gaming laptops I've ever seen.
  • g-unit1111 25 March 2013 06:47
    I very badly need to get a new laptop but this one is way too rich for my blood. I would definitely consider this if it were about $1K less.
  • Pyree 25 March 2013 06:49
    g-unit1111I very badly need to get a new laptop but this one is way too rich for my blood. I would definitely consider this if it were about $1K less.Lenovo Y580/Y500 GT650m SLI
  • slomo4sho 25 March 2013 08:32
    xpehWhile the price is steep, this laptop is definitely one of the best looking gaming laptops I've ever seen.IMO having a $1000 gaming desktop and spending $500-600 on a laptop when Haswell comes out is probably much more economical for the occasional gaming on a laptop paired with a sold desktop to enjoy the higher quality graphics. Even at $2500, this laptop can't even keep up with the $500 budget gaming build from last month.
  • de5_Roy 25 March 2013 09:47
    nice review. :)
    my real amusement came from the apu-powered laptop's performance, though. it bottlenecked the discreet gpu so badly.... :D
  • corvak 25 March 2013 11:06
    Gaming laptops have never been priced in a range that makes them worth buying for me. They don't really have enough battery life to really take advantage of portability, and the price/performance is in a whole other league if you compare it to any desktop build.

    Even buying a cheap laptop for travel use alongside a gaming desktop is likely to come in cheaper than many of these.
  • Goose_Nipples 25 March 2013 12:28
    ARMY'S KA-Bar?!?!?!?! Hooooooold up my friend. Devil dog here who's jimmies have most assuredly been rustled.
