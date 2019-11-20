Razer Raptor 27 Review: Best-Looking Gaming Monitor

Razer Raptor 27 deals Razer Raptor Razer £699.99 View

We applied an HDR10 signal to the Raptor 27 using an HD Fury Integral. To fully switch to HDR mode, you must toggle the control in the Gaming sub-menu of the OSD. This is less intuitive than HDR displays that switch automatically.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The Raptor 27 exceeds its 400-nit spec with over 476 nits brightness with HDR content. That’s more than enough to provide bright highlights and good image depth. Coupled with the lowest black level in our comparison group, it achieves an excellent HDR contrast ratio of 4,557.1:1. That’s one of the best scores we’ve recorded for an edge-lit display. Only full-array local dimming backlights, such as the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ and Acer Predator X27, can do better, but they’ll cost you much more money. The Raptor 27 really hits its full stride with HDR content.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

Once switched to HDR mode, the Raptor 27 locks out all image adjustments. This isn’t an issue because its accuracy is very good. We saw no grayscale errors, and the luminance curve tracks quite close to the yellow line. Shadow areas are slightly darker than spec, but that only enhances perceived contrast. We had no trouble discerning fine detail. The clip point transitions smoothly into tone-mapping at around 67%.

In the HDR color gamut test (second chart), most color points are on-target, except for red, which is slightly over-saturated from 20-80% brightness. The error meant flesh tones looked slightly ruddy, but it wasn’t objectionable. Other colors track very well. Overall, HDR color quality is excellent. The Raptor 27 is well-suited for HDR-enabled games and movies.

