Western Digital Red: NAS-Specific SATA 6Gb/s Drives, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Read/Write Access Time And I/O Performance
The Western Digital Red drives bring up the rear when it comes to access time measurements. They’ve clearly been optimized for quiet operation and avoiding load actuator movements at the cost of this metric, which would probably be more important on the desktop.
The Red series isn’t a good choice for high I/O NAS environments.
Where did you read that? I just finished reading Tom's review and found out that these are excellent in terms of power, temperature and price for SOHO NAS use. Not sure about the reliability just yet though since they are pretty new on the market.
Such a shame though I would of wanted some for my new FreeNAS server. Till then I'll be using some 2.5 drives pulled from some laptops.
I personally only read good things about the Red drives - the low heat, low noise, low vibration, and low power consumption, low idle power consumption, and of course reliability are more important to me than maximum performance in its intended environment (even if some faster spinning drives have slightly more performance per watt).
Now I can't wait to put these drives in a Synology DS413 when they are released.
Eh, can you provide a source for that spectacular claim, or are you just trolling?
I second that. Nothing on Google regarding WD Red issues or fire hazards. I have ordered 2 of these and I am going to enjoy them, never mind few trolls around - I have hater blocking glasses :)
my Black 1TB 7200rpm 32MB cache
Used for about 4 years long ~
nvr gt any problem ~
Except that most RAID manufacturers specifically warn against using Caviar Green drives in RAID arrays due to IntelliPower technology causing problems with RAID due to their firmware not being optimized for RAID.