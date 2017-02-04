Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Benchmarked

Results: FPS, Frame Time And Smoothness
Benchmark Sequence
Resident Evil 7 does not have a built-in benchmark, so we picked a test sequence that's half-free and half-scripted. The scripted portion is still rendered in real-time, making it possible to turn the camera and look almost anywhere. It's fairly easy to reproduce over and over, though.
Here's the complete sequence; just be aware that there is plenty of blood and not-safe-for-work language.
The first part, right up until the door opens, is freely controllable. Then, when the policeman is engaged, all of the action is scripted. You're put back in charge when it comes time to search for the keys, right up until Jack climbs on the car to tear off its roof.
1080p – High Quality - Shadow Cache On
The Radeon RX 480, R9 390, and GeForce GTX 1060 6GB offer relatively high frame rates, never dropping below 85 FPS. On the other hand, the other models start to lag behind. Especially affected is the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, which comes in at the tail end of the pack, far behind the RX 470.
Resident Evil 7 is perfectly playable on the four fastest graphics cards in our field, but frame stuttering is visible with the RX 470. Worse, the game is difficult to play on a GTX 1060 3GB. It appears that on-board memory plays a particularly important role in determining performance, at least when Shadow Cache is enabled.
We'll also hypothesize that the Radeon R9 390's excellent performance could be explained by its architectural similarity to the Xbox One/PS4. Optimized for those consoles, the RE Engine likely runs especially well on GCN-based processors.
1080p – High Quality - Shadow Cache Off
After deactivating Shadow Cache, the RX 470 and GTX 1060 3GB are back in the game. Further, stuttering disappears almost completely. The performance of the remaining cards, on the other hand, drops slightly.
To summarize, if your graphics card has 6GB or more of on-board memory, activate Shadow Cache and your frame rate should increase. Otherwise, with 4GB or less, turn the feature off.
Capcom response about FOV cap
http://www.pcgamer.com/capcom-explains-why-resident-evil-7s-fov-is-capped-at-90/
You talk about more memory usage on the RX-480 8GB vs GTX1060 6GB but don't state if that's a positive or negative. Was there a POINT to that?
Tying in with that is CPU usage:
"The difference in CPU utilization is noticeable, to AMD's advantage. This isn't particularly surprising for a console port."
Since the GTX1060 6GB is using all 6GB's of it's memory it's quite possible that the higher CPU usage is due to memory swapping between system memory and video memory so I'd be careful about making specific points if you aren't certain of the reasons (or pointing out memory usage with no point made at all.. ).