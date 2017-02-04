Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Benchmarked

Results: FPS, Frame Time And Smoothness

Benchmark Sequence

Resident Evil 7 does not have a built-in benchmark, so we picked a test sequence that's half-free and half-scripted. The scripted portion is still rendered in real-time, making it possible to turn the camera and look almost anywhere. It's fairly easy to reproduce over and over, though.

Here's the complete sequence; just be aware that there is plenty of blood and not-safe-for-work language.

The first part, right up until the door opens, is freely controllable. Then, when the policeman is engaged, all of the action is scripted. You're put back in charge when it comes time to search for the keys, right up until Jack climbs on the car to tear off its roof.

1080p – High Quality - Shadow Cache On

The Radeon RX 480, R9 390, and GeForce GTX 1060 6GB offer relatively high frame rates, never dropping below 85 FPS. On the other hand, the other models start to lag behind. Especially affected is the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, which comes in at the tail end of the pack, far behind the RX 470.

Resident Evil 7 is perfectly playable on the four fastest graphics cards in our field, but frame stuttering is visible with the RX 470. Worse, the game is difficult to play on a GTX 1060 3GB. It appears that on-board memory plays a particularly important role in determining performance, at least when Shadow Cache is enabled.

We'll also hypothesize that the Radeon R9 390's excellent performance could be explained by its architectural similarity to the Xbox One/PS4. Optimized for those consoles, the RE Engine likely runs especially well on GCN-based processors.

1080p – High Quality - Shadow Cache Off

After deactivating Shadow Cache, the RX 470 and GTX 1060 3GB are back in the game. Further, stuttering disappears almost completely. The performance of the remaining cards, on the other hand, drops slightly.

To summarize, if your graphics card has 6GB or more of on-board memory, activate Shadow Cache and your frame rate should increase. Otherwise, with 4GB or less, turn the feature off.



