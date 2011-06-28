The OCZ RevoDrive 3 X2 Preview: Second-Gen SandForce Goes PCIe

|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|Hard Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Crucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
|Crucial m4 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
|Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
|Crucial m4 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
|Crucial RealSSD 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0006
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.09
|OCZ RevoDrive X2 240 GB PCIe 1.1 x4, Firmware: 1.33
|OCZ RevoDrive 3 X2 480 GB PCIe 2.0 x4, Firmware: 2.06
|Seagate Momentus 5400.6 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.5.0.1022Virtu: 1.1.101
So that I could afford me some drives like these.
OVERKILL?!?!
Nothing is overkill in the computer arena in terms of performance. :p
Just the price can be over kill. o.0
Personally, I'm hoping that OCZ adds TRIM prior to September.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
Perhaps you have some bias towards the Vertex 3 that needs reconsideration?
Other than that, $700 seems like a fair price when considering the performace difference, especially if utilized properly, for instance as a high traffic web/corporate server
If you read the first page then you know that I give a nod to Vertex 3s as the fastest MLC based 2.5" SSD. I consider that plenty of love. :).
We'll discuss the lower capacity m4s in another article. FYI, I suggest that you read page 5 and page 6. We are not testing FOB. We are testing steady state. That's part of the reason the SF-based drives are behaving differently with incompressible data.
On your second point, this is in no way targeted toward an enterprise environment (that's what Z-drives are for). There is no redundancy in the array if a single SF controller fails. The whole card is a dud afterward. You can add higher level redundancy, but enterprise customers have so far been nervous on SandForce products. Plus, there's a general preference for hardware vs. software redundancy. (That's them talking not me). Overall, this makes it unacceptable for any enterprise class workload.