The OCZ RevoDrive 3 X2 Preview: Second-Gen SandForce Goes PCIe

Solid-state tech marches on, and we're already approaching SATA's 6 Gb/s ceiling. OCZ is once again stepping in with a PCIe-based solution with speed in reserve. The company's RevoDrive 3 X2 promises sequential transfers in excess of 1 GB/s.

Test Setup

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
MotherboardASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
MemoryKingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
Hard DriveOCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
Crucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
Crucial m4 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
Crucial m4 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
Crucial RealSSD 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0006
OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.09
OCZ RevoDrive X2 240 GB PCIe 1.1 x4, Firmware: 1.33
OCZ RevoDrive 3 X2 480 GB PCIe 2.0 x4, Firmware: 2.06
Seagate Momentus 5400.6 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s
GraphicsPalit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
Power SupplySeasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
System Software and Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
DirectXDirectX 11
DriverGraphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.5.0.1022Virtu: 1.1.101
Benchmarks
Tom's Hardware Storage Bench v1.0Trace-Based
Iometer 1.1.0# Workers = # Logical CPUs, 4 KB Random: LBA=16 GB, varying QDs, 128 KB Sequential: QD=1
ATTO BenchmarkLBA=2 GB, QD=2 & 4, varying transfer sizes
PCMark 7Storage Suite
