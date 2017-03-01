Riotoro Enigma 850W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The registered hold-up time we measured is low. The only good news is that Great Wall tuned the power-good signal to drop before the rails go out of spec. Still, we'd like to see the delay closer to 1ms, as the ATX spec requires.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is low with 115V input, and at normal levels with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the Enigma 850's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.221A 1.965A 1.975A 0.996A 84.753 86.136% 825 RPM 25.9 dB(A) 38.56°C 0.955 12.102V 5.083V 3.338V 5.007V 98.394 41.50°C 115.07V 2 11.482A 2.950A 2.971A 1.198A 169.604 90.210% 870 RPM 27.0 dB(A) 39.39°C 0.960 12.086V 5.070V 3.330V 4.993V 188.011 42.54°C 115.06V 3 18.125A 3.456A 3.489A 1.405A 254.862 91.060% 905 RPM 29.4 dB(A) 39.47°C 0.972 12.071V 5.061V 3.322V 4.978V 279.883 43.44°C 115.06V 4 24.759A 3.954A 3.979A 1.611A 339.689 90.994% 1020 RPM 31.8 dB(A) 39.88°C 0.979 12.057V 5.053V 3.315V 4.965V 373.309 45.04°C 115.05V 5 31.067A 4.967A 4.988A 1.815A 424.680 90.553% 1140 RPM 35.3 dB(A) 41.70°C 0.984 12.044V 5.040V 3.307V 4.948V 468.984 47.29°C 115.05V 6 37.388A 5.967A 6.001A 2.025A 509.586 89.827% 1210 RPM 37.6 dB(A) 41.91°C 0.987 12.031V 5.026V 3.298V 4.933V 567.294 48.64°C 115.05V 7 43.724A 6.987A 7.020A 2.235A 594.568 88.966% 1295 RPM 39.8 dB(A) 42.78°C 0.990 12.018V 5.013V 3.288V 4.915V 668.306 50.55°C 115.06V 8 50.076A 8.003A 8.049A 2.446A 679.459 87.983% 1430 RPM 41.9 dB(A) 44.19°C 0.992 12.003V 5.000V 3.280V 4.898V 772.258 52.87°C 115.10V 9 56.884A 8.516A 8.584A 2.451A 764.504 87.075% 1575 RPM 43.7 dB(A) 44.59°C 0.993 11.988V 4.990V 3.273V 4.891V 877.982 54.54°C 115.06V 10 63.437A 9.045A 9.093A 3.084A 849.301 85.903% 1680 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 45.65°C 0.994 11.974V 4.979V 3.265V 4.858V 988.677 57.03°C 115.06V 11 70.620A 9.056A 9.106A 3.089A 934.192 84.809% 1680 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 46.44°C 0.995 11.958V 4.974V 3.260V 4.852V 1101.530 58.54°C 115.05V CL1 0.100A 16.027A 16.004A 0.004A 133.644 83.910% 1095 RPM 33.5 dB(A) 42.81°C 0.960 12.098V 4.980V 3.287V 5.019V 159.271 48.68°C 115.10V CL2 70.791A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 860.744 86.253% 1680 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 46.51°C 0.994 11.971V 5.041V 3.297V 4.956V 997.929 57.31°C 115.06V

Load regulation at +12V is tight enough. On the minor rails it falls within 2.5%, so we consider that satisfactory. The 5VSB rail in these tests suffers a greater deviation of around 3.7%, but because it's still within the ATX specification, we aren't concerned.

The Enigma's fan profile is quite relaxed up to the 40% load test, and output noise exceeds 40 dB(A) only at higher loads with 80% of the PSU's maximum-rated capacity. Although the max temperature for full power delivery is restricted at 40°C, Great Wall still tuned the fan profile for higher operational temperatures. This is a good thing, of course.

Our results show the Enigma easily meeting the 80 PLUS Gold requirements with 20% and 50% load. However, it falls short during the full-load test where it should achieve at least 87% efficiency. As we already know, though, 80 PLUS conducts its tests at low ambient temperatures, where efficiency is higher.