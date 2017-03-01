Riotoro Enigma 850W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Efficiency falls between 90-92% with the load at +12V between 150W and 540W, so long as the minor rails' load remains below 100W. This is a good efficiency graph for a Gold-certified PSU.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied a 485W load for 10 minutes before taking our IR shots. As usual, we used our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
We didn't see any alarmingly high temperatures inside the Enigma 850, although we observed it operating in passive mode for a long time (up through around 57% of its max-rated capacity).
I actually don't agree with you at all. 850w is enough for almost any system with even 1080 SLI, and VR doesn't actually require more power by itself (only requires power by high utilization of your system).
So for almost anyone, 650w is more than enough even for high end systems, and if you want to SLI high end cards, then 850W is advisable.
More than that is overkill in almost all cases, in my (somewhat informed) opinion.
Having a good quality PSU is a lot more important than having more than 850W. And quality PSUs with more power tend to be a lot more expensive than a very good 850w one, from my experience.
If that's not a joke, then you sir do not need to be here... let alone building PCs.
Actually, having the PSUs ordered in quality tiers is a very handy way to recommend PSUs, and therefore, for the people who are not so technically proficient with the electronics inside a PSU and specific meanings of the tests, knowing if this is a "Great, good or garbage" PSU is the only important part.
Yes, there is more information to be had by reading the whole review, but only for those who understand it (which is by no means necessary, in order to be a very good system builder). Having a qualified person tell you "this is a safe and recommended unit for system builders / this is good enough for the price / don't buy this!" is extremely useful for the whole community.
A solid review.
