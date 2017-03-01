Riotoro Enigma 850W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency falls between 90-92% with the load at +12V between 150W and 540W, so long as the minor rails' load remains below 100W. This is a good efficiency graph for a Gold-certified PSU.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied a 485W load for 10 minutes before taking our IR shots. As usual, we used our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

We didn't see any alarmingly high temperatures inside the Enigma 850, although we observed it operating in passive mode for a long time (up through around 57% of its max-rated capacity).