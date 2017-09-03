Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

On the front of the box is a photograph of the PSU's fan, with Riotoro's badge right in the middle. The word "semi-modular" is used a couple of times to indicate that this PSU uses a mix of native and modular cables. In the bottom-right corner, two badges illustrate 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency and a three-year warranty.

Down on the bottom, there's a list of available connectors, complete with corresponding cable lengths. The power specifications table is on the opposite side. Finally, around back, you're greeted by the efficiency and fan noise curves (at 25°C ambient). A small paragraph describes the Onyx family's major features, noting that these PSUs are based on a new platform. This gets us excited about the next page, where we uncover more details about Great Wall's design.

Contents

The PSU is protected mostly by bubble-wrap inside the box. We would like to see it surrounded by packing foam instead.

As usual, the user's manual is on top of the PSU in an effort to make you notice (and read) it. Sadly, most of the enthusiasts we know don't bother.

Besides the aforementioned user's manual, Riotoro's bundle includes fixing bolts, several zip ties, and the necessary cables.

Exterior

There is nothing extraordinary about this PSU's external looks. In its price range, we aren't looking for anything innovative in that regard.

A power switch up front is installed below the AC receptacle.

An informational label on the bottom is quite large.

Around back, the modular panel is small, hosting only five sockets. One of them is for the PCIe cable, which hosts two corresponding connectors. Another identical socket goes unused, though we assume you can connect an EPS or second PCIe cable. Neither is provided, though, so you'll have to figure out how to source one if you need it.

A grommet around the cable exit hole protects the native cables from the chassis' edges.

This is a compact PSU, given its 14cm depth. So, it should fit easily in any ATX-compliant case.

Cabling

Both native cables use stealth (darkened) wires. Only the main ATX cable is round, though; the rest are flat. It is nice to see ribbon cables in affordable PSUS like this. Besides facilitating easier cable management, they also block less airflow inside your case compared to the round ones we're used to seeing.



