Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the PR-BP0650-SM's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

The Onyx 650 takes the lead from its main competitor, Corsair's CX650M, based on a CWT platform (at least the one we reviewed last year).

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the PR-BP0650-SM's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.212A 0.493A 0.478A 0.195A 19.632 67.263% 1460 RPM 32.1 dB(A) 0.884 12.021V 5.036V 3.326V 5.077V 29.187 115.12V 2 2.457A 0.990A 0.990A 0.390A 39.770 78.481% 1470 RPM 32.2 dB(A) 0.940 12.014V 5.034V 3.323V 5.071V 50.675 115.14V 3 3.692A 1.487A 1.506A 5.064A 59.839 83.202% 1490 RPM 32.4 dB(A) 0.971 12.019V 5.030V 3.319V 5.064V 71.920 115.14V 4 4.927A 1.988A 1.989A 0.790A 79.766 85.048% 1510 RPM 32.5 dB(A) 0.970 12.013V 5.026V 3.315V 5.055V 93.789 115.15V

Riotoro's fan spins at high speeds under light loads, proving once again that the programmed profile is very aggressive. Observed efficiency during the first two tests is quite low, but things get better in the remaining two tests where we get >80% readings.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.517 76.935% 0.061 5.086V 0.672 115.15V 2 0.252A 1.280 79.751% 0.135 5.083V 1.605 115.15V 3 0.543A 2.754 80.385% 0.239 5.077V 3.426 115.15V 4 1.002A 5.078 80.221% 0.328 5.066V 6.330 115.15V 5 1.502A 7.591 79.914% 0.377 5.054V 9.499 115.16V 6 3.002A 15.068 77.887% 0.443 5.020V 19.346 115.15V

The 5VSB rail achieves good efficiency overall. Corsair's CX650M does score higher in this discipline, though. CWT pays a lot of attention to its 5VSB circuit, after all.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.055V 5.040V 3.329V 5.085V 13.111 0.664 115.1V Standby 0.047 0.223 115.2V

We measure very low vampire power with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 16.6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Even under more realistic conditions (30-32°C ambient), the PSU's fan profile doesn't relax. With a load greater-than 200W, the fan's noise is between 30-35 dB(A), while anything higher than 340W puts it in the 35-40 dB(A) range.



