Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise
Efficiency
Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.
Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the PR-BP0650-SM's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.
The Onyx 650 takes the lead from its main competitor, Corsair's CX650M, based on a CWT platform (at least the one we reviewed last year).
Efficiency At Low Loads
In the following tests, we measure the PR-BP0650-SM's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.212A
|0.493A
|0.478A
|0.195A
|19.632
|67.263%
|1460 RPM
|32.1 dB(A)
|0.884
|12.021V
|5.036V
|3.326V
|5.077V
|29.187
|115.12V
|2
|2.457A
|0.990A
|0.990A
|0.390A
|39.770
|78.481%
|1470 RPM
|32.2 dB(A)
|0.940
|12.014V
|5.034V
|3.323V
|5.071V
|50.675
|115.14V
|3
|3.692A
|1.487A
|1.506A
|5.064A
|59.839
|83.202%
|1490 RPM
|32.4 dB(A)
|0.971
|12.019V
|5.030V
|3.319V
|5.064V
|71.920
|115.14V
|4
|4.927A
|1.988A
|1.989A
|0.790A
|79.766
|85.048%
|1510 RPM
|32.5 dB(A)
|0.970
|12.013V
|5.026V
|3.315V
|5.055V
|93.789
|115.15V
Riotoro's fan spins at high speeds under light loads, proving once again that the programmed profile is very aggressive. Observed efficiency during the first two tests is quite low, but things get better in the remaining two tests where we get >80% readings.
5VSB Efficiency
The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.
We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.102A
|0.517
|76.935%
|0.061
|5.086V
|0.672
|115.15V
|2
|0.252A
|1.280
|79.751%
|0.135
|5.083V
|1.605
|115.15V
|3
|0.543A
|2.754
|80.385%
|0.239
|5.077V
|3.426
|115.15V
|4
|1.002A
|5.078
|80.221%
|0.328
|5.066V
|6.330
|115.15V
|5
|1.502A
|7.591
|79.914%
|0.377
|5.054V
|9.499
|115.16V
|6
|3.002A
|15.068
|77.887%
|0.443
|5.020V
|19.346
|115.15V
The 5VSB rail achieves good efficiency overall. Corsair's CX650M does score higher in this discipline, though. CWT pays a lot of attention to its 5VSB circuit, after all.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.055V
|5.040V
|3.329V
|5.085V
|13.111
|0.664
|115.1V
|Standby
|0.047
|0.223
|115.2V
We measure very low vampire power with both voltage inputs.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.
The chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.
The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 16.6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.
The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Even under more realistic conditions (30-32°C ambient), the PSU's fan profile doesn't relax. With a load greater-than 200W, the fan's noise is between 30-35 dB(A), while anything higher than 340W puts it in the 35-40 dB(A) range.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Then again, the noise should not be too severe of a deal in a computer case with other fans (such as case fans at 100% always) contributing more significantly to the net noise.
Edit: Nevermind, dope move by me. I didn't realize the y axis started at 1400RPM, yep, that fan RPM is very high indeed.
I agree, especially when you're like me and have six of them because you were obsessed with filling all of the fan slots on your first build (lol). When the noise finally got to me, I got creative with my intake/ output configuration, and set my PSU to ECO mode (which is no fan). The PSU started roasting, so I rebooted with the fan going and noticed no noise difference whatsoever and the PSU was much cooler (then again, my case fans are sleeve bearing, but still).
I have a build with like 6 fans that gets noisy because the motherboard only supports so many fans, so I have to plug them into the PSU. But I also have a second build that is dead silent with some Noctuas, and that's the type of build I would want a very silent or at least semi-passive PSU in.
I have a build with like 6 fans that gets noisy because the motherboard only supports so many fans, so I have to plug them into the PSU. But I also have a second build that is dead silent with some Noctuas, and that's the type of build I would want a very silent or at least semi-passive PSU in.
My ATX motherboard only has two fan headers, not sure who was in charge there, haha, but I bought two three way splitters so I could control the speeds. My side panel has two fan slots, and I can only use one of them because the CPU cooler, so I just have this lovely outlet for sound... Its really a blessing too beacsue I have two GPUs so one can never be tarved for air too much but still. A new case and fans are in my future somewhere.
"More powerful" can be interpreted many ways. What do you mean by that?
Eh, doesn't really mean much of anything if you ask me. It's just what they decided to rate it at. I don't think we'll ever see a Rosewill Hive review. They're older and newer units get reviewed instead.
A high quality lower wattage power supply can be more powerful than a lesser quality higher wattage power supply.