Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 37A (148%) 3.3V: 36.1A (144.4%) 5VSB: 4.6A (153.3%) OPP 793.541W (122.1%) OTP ✓ (155°C @ Secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

The OCP triggering points on the minor rails are set high, while over-power protection kicks in at around 122% of the PSU's maximum power output; it's configured properly.

We didn't find anything to indicate whether the PR-BP0650-SM has OTP or not, but we tortured it with our heat gun and finally got the PSU to switch off at around 155°C on its secondary side. This is a very high temperature; we'd normally want it 20-30°C lower.

Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, though as we mentioned the hold-up time is very low.



