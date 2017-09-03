Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: ✗ 5V: 37A (148%) 3.3V: 36.1A (144.4%) 5VSB: 4.6A (153.3%)
|OPP
|793.541W (122.1%)
|OTP
|✓ (155°C @ Secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor
The OCP triggering points on the minor rails are set high, while over-power protection kicks in at around 122% of the PSU's maximum power output; it's configured properly.
We didn't find anything to indicate whether the PR-BP0650-SM has OTP or not, but we tortured it with our heat gun and finally got the PSU to switch off at around 155°C on its secondary side. This is a very high temperature; we'd normally want it 20-30°C lower.
Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, though as we mentioned the hold-up time is very low.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Then again, the noise should not be too severe of a deal in a computer case with other fans (such as case fans at 100% always) contributing more significantly to the net noise.
Edit: Nevermind, dope move by me. I didn't realize the y axis started at 1400RPM, yep, that fan RPM is very high indeed.
I agree, especially when you're like me and have six of them because you were obsessed with filling all of the fan slots on your first build (lol). When the noise finally got to me, I got creative with my intake/ output configuration, and set my PSU to ECO mode (which is no fan). The PSU started roasting, so I rebooted with the fan going and noticed no noise difference whatsoever and the PSU was much cooler (then again, my case fans are sleeve bearing, but still).
I have a build with like 6 fans that gets noisy because the motherboard only supports so many fans, so I have to plug them into the PSU. But I also have a second build that is dead silent with some Noctuas, and that's the type of build I would want a very silent or at least semi-passive PSU in.
I have a build with like 6 fans that gets noisy because the motherboard only supports so many fans, so I have to plug them into the PSU. But I also have a second build that is dead silent with some Noctuas, and that's the type of build I would want a very silent or at least semi-passive PSU in.
My ATX motherboard only has two fan headers, not sure who was in charge there, haha, but I bought two three way splitters so I could control the speeds. My side panel has two fan slots, and I can only use one of them because the CPU cooler, so I just have this lovely outlet for sound... Its really a blessing too beacsue I have two GPUs so one can never be tarved for air too much but still. A new case and fans are in my future somewhere.
"More powerful" can be interpreted many ways. What do you mean by that?
Eh, doesn't really mean much of anything if you ask me. It's just what they decided to rate it at. I don't think we'll ever see a Rosewill Hive review. They're older and newer units get reviewed instead.
A high quality lower wattage power supply can be more powerful than a lesser quality higher wattage power supply.