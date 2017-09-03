Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency doesn't exceed 90% with any load combination, as you can see in the chart above.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover, along with its cooling fan, removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

After 10 minutes with the PSU operating fanless under a mid-range load, its internals are quite hot. Efficiency isn't good enough at this level to allow for prolonged passive operation. That's probably why QW made the fan profile so aggressive.



