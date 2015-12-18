Trending

Rosewill Capstone-G1200 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box is large and its graphic design fails to impress us. At least it's is sturdy enough to protect the PSU. Up front, two large icons convey the five-year warranty and Gold-rated efficiency. Rosewill makes it clear that this is a gaming power supply, meaning of course that it supports systems with multiple graphics cards.

Around back, a brief list recounts the product's most interesting features and another graphical list shows the available connectors. The power specifications table is located here as well.

Contents

Packing foam surrounds the unit, offering adequate protection. In addition, the PSU is wrapped in a thick plastic bag.

Rosewill adds a nylon pouch to its bundle, which you can use to store whatever modular cables you don't end up needing. The user's manual is common to all Capstone G models, while the rest of the bundle includes a set of fixing bolts and several zip ties.

Exterior

The PSU is quite large and its design looks interesting, mostly thanks to a unique fan grille. The grille appears highly restrictive though, and we believe the platform would be better served by something that'd allow more air to pass through.

Up front, there's a power switch under the AC receptacle. You'll find the specifications label affixed to the chassis' bottom side.

The lack of a grommet around the ATX cable's exit hole left a negative impression on us. The hole is pretty big given the one cable that passes through it, and we would have liked to see some rubber around the edges for increased protection.

This PSU's aesthetic is gloomy in general, especially considering it's destined for gaming systems with windowed panels. A lack of decals on the sides plays some part in this, though again, the top grille does look interesting. However, as we already stated, it restricts airflow, which might affect the unit's reliability and performance under tough conditions.

Although the packaging provides ample protection against damage, we noticed a defect in our sample that probably had nothing to do with shipping, but could have happened during manufacturing. We fixed it with a flat screw and small hammer, but it's going to cost Rosewill some build quality points.

Cabling

The fixed ATX cable features colored wires and is round, while the modular cables are stealth and flat.

  • Giannis Karagiannis 18 December 2015 22:07
    Quite low price for a 1200W unit but considering everything else I dont think its a good buy. Try better next time Rosewill...
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 December 2015 23:23
    Rosewill does have some Capstones that are great quality , The Super Flower models.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 December 2015 23:25
    Also Enhance released a lot of nice V and VS series models for Cooler Master.
  • Aris_Mp 18 December 2015 23:56
    Those older Capstones are EOL because they were older platforms which most likely aren't produced any more and on top of that Super Flower lately cannot meet demand, as the rumors say.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 19 December 2015 00:17
    Super Flower is still pushing out a lot of units , I own 5 of he EVGA Super Flowers.

    The olser Capstones are solid , they are EOL , but were very good.
  • damric 19 December 2015 02:02
    RIP Golden Green. You will be missed.
  • DSzymborski 19 December 2015 07:41
    Really disappointing to see Rosewill slide back - those older Capstones made by Super Flower were really quite nice and you could frequently get excellent deals on them and I made a couple of builds for people with the semi-modular gold 750s. Too bad.
  • MasterMace 19 December 2015 11:10
    It's too bad, the previous Capstones were so nice. This makes me wonder if they should have slapped a lower rating on this unit, instead of overshooting for a Gold 1200
  • firefoxx04 19 December 2015 17:02
    I wish manufacturers didn't bother making crap power supplies for enthusiasts markets. The fact that they even sell is a huge problem.
  • Slobodan-888 22 December 2015 07:56
    LOL, ripple is fine. It is within ATX specifications which states that is is allowed up to 120 mVpp RMS on 12 V rail.
