Rosewill Capstone-G1200 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box is large and its graphic design fails to impress us. At least it's is sturdy enough to protect the PSU. Up front, two large icons convey the five-year warranty and Gold-rated efficiency. Rosewill makes it clear that this is a gaming power supply, meaning of course that it supports systems with multiple graphics cards.

Around back, a brief list recounts the product's most interesting features and another graphical list shows the available connectors. The power specifications table is located here as well.

Contents

Packing foam surrounds the unit, offering adequate protection. In addition, the PSU is wrapped in a thick plastic bag.

Rosewill adds a nylon pouch to its bundle, which you can use to store whatever modular cables you don't end up needing. The user's manual is common to all Capstone G models, while the rest of the bundle includes a set of fixing bolts and several zip ties.

Exterior

The PSU is quite large and its design looks interesting, mostly thanks to a unique fan grille. The grille appears highly restrictive though, and we believe the platform would be better served by something that'd allow more air to pass through.

Up front, there's a power switch under the AC receptacle. You'll find the specifications label affixed to the chassis' bottom side.

The lack of a grommet around the ATX cable's exit hole left a negative impression on us. The hole is pretty big given the one cable that passes through it, and we would have liked to see some rubber around the edges for increased protection.

This PSU's aesthetic is gloomy in general, especially considering it's destined for gaming systems with windowed panels. A lack of decals on the sides plays some part in this, though again, the top grille does look interesting. However, as we already stated, it restricts airflow, which might affect the unit's reliability and performance under tough conditions.

Although the packaging provides ample protection against damage, we noticed a defect in our sample that probably had nothing to do with shipping, but could have happened during manufacturing. We fixed it with a flat screw and small hammer, but it's going to cost Rosewill some build quality points.

Cabling

The fixed ATX cable features colored wires and is round, while the modular cables are stealth and flat.