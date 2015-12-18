Rosewill Capstone-G1200 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Capstone-G1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|22.3mV
|7.7mV
|8.8mV
|5.3mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|26.5mV
|8.3mV
|8.9mV
|5.9mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|31.0mV
|8.8mV
|10.5mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|36.6mV
|9.4mV
|11.2mV
|6.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|42.7mV
|11.2mV
|12.7mV
|7.8mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|44.9mV
|12.8mV
|13.1mV
|8.1mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|54.0mV
|15.0mV
|15.2mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|62.2mV
|17.4mV
|17.6mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|71.2mV
|19.8mV
|18.3mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|82.4mV
|21.5mV
|23.6mV
|11.3mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|92.5mV
|23.2mV
|25.9mV
|12.3mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|37.4mV
|20.1mV
|22.2mV
|20.3mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|77.5mV
|14.8mV
|15.1mV
|7.3mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is flat-out bad. We don't want to see anything above 50mV on this rail, especially in PSUs that cost more than $100. Usually, good PSUs register up to 40mV of ripple at +12V and the extraordinary ones stay below 20mV.
At least ripple suppression on the other rails is good enough. Still, what matters most is the +12V rail's performance, since it's used by most system components nowadays.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
The olser Capstones are solid , they are EOL , but were very good.