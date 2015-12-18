Rosewill Capstone-G1200 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Capstone-G1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 22.3mV 7.7mV 8.8mV 5.3mV Pass 20% Load 26.5mV 8.3mV 8.9mV 5.9mV Pass 30% Load 31.0mV 8.8mV 10.5mV 6.3mV Pass 40% Load 36.6mV 9.4mV 11.2mV 6.7mV Pass 50% Load 42.7mV 11.2mV 12.7mV 7.8mV Pass 60% Load 44.9mV 12.8mV 13.1mV 8.1mV Pass 70% Load 54.0mV 15.0mV 15.2mV 8.9mV Pass 80% Load 62.2mV 17.4mV 17.6mV 9.8mV Pass 90% Load 71.2mV 19.8mV 18.3mV 9.7mV Pass 100% Load 82.4mV 21.5mV 23.6mV 11.3mV Pass 110% Load 92.5mV 23.2mV 25.9mV 12.3mV Pass Cross-Load 1 37.4mV 20.1mV 22.2mV 20.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 77.5mV 14.8mV 15.1mV 7.3mV Pass

Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is flat-out bad. We don't want to see anything above 50mV on this rail, especially in PSUs that cost more than $100. Usually, good PSUs register up to 40mV of ripple at +12V and the extraordinary ones stay below 20mV.

At least ripple suppression on the other rails is good enough. Still, what matters most is the +12V rail's performance, since it's used by most system components nowadays.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2