Rosewill Photon-1200 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The Photon-1200's hold-up time easily surpasses the minimum allowed by the ATX spec.

Inrush Current

The inrush current that our shiny, new power meter (N4L PPA1530) measured is very high, especially with 115V. Sirfa should make the necessary changes to fix this.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V(A/V) 5V(A/V) 3.3V(A/V) 5VSB(A/V) PowerDC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) Fan Speed(RPM) Fan NoisedB(A) TempIn/Out(°C) PF/AC (V) 1 7.986A 1.932A 1.959A 0.971A 119.75 85.62 1630 55.7 40.07 0.899 12.296V 5.164V 3.367V 5.134V 139.86 42.20 115.1V 2 17.008A 2.907A 2.944A 1.170A 239.67 89.59 1690 55.6 41.35 0.928 12.276V 5.157V 3.360V 5.121V 267.51 43.76 115.1V 3 26.421A 3.393A 3.455A 1.369A 359.84 90.53 1730 55.1 41.64 0.948 12.255V 5.149V 3.354V 5.108V 397.48 44.31 115.1V 4 35.837A 3.882A 3.939A 1.568A 479.61 90.58 1780 54.3 43.16 0.961 12.235V 5.143V 3.348V 5.095V 529.51 46.36 115.1V 5 44.954A 4.867A 4.936A 1.768A 599.53 90.21 1820 54.5 44.02 0.969 12.214V 5.134V 3.341V 5.083V 664.60 47.58 115.1V 6 54.107A 5.848A 5.932A 1.970A 719.43 89.62 1830 54.6 44.61 0.974 12.192V 5.126V 3.336V 5.072V 802.76 48.68 115.1V 7 63.271A 6.834A 6.932A 2.170A 839.12 88.85 1830 54.6 45.46 0.978 12.171V 5.118V 3.331V 5.059V 944.40 50.17 115.1V 8 72.509A 7.831A 7.940A 2.374A 959.21 87.94 1830 54.6 46.86 0.981 12.148V 5.108V 3.324V 5.045V 1090.75 51.97 115.1V 9 82.183A 8.333A 8.470A 2.379A 1079.08 87.02 1830 54.6 48.28 0.982 12.125V 5.102V 3.318V 5.040V 1240.07 53.69 115.1V 10 91.239A 8.833A 8.970A 4.020A 1198.94 85.71 1830 54.6 49.16 0.984 12.103V 5.093V 3.311V 4.972V 1398.88 54.85 115.1V 11 101.338A 8.844A 8.986A 4.025A 1318.95 85.06 1830 54.6 49.34 0.984 12.081V 5.087V 3.305V 4.968V 1550.57 55.48 115.1V CL1 0.099A 16.020A 16.000A 0.001A 137.13 80.93 1830 54.6 46.03 0.907 12.299V 5.136V 3.352V 5.177V 169.44 50.39 115.1V CL2 99.944A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 1222.26 86.04 1830 54.6 50.67 0.983 12.094V 5.110V 3.319V 5.081V 1420.63 57.23 115.1V

Load regulation isn't bad, but it's not top-notch, either. Let's call it somewhere between good and bad. Compared with the more expensive PSUs in this category, the Photon-1200 doesn't score well. The supply does deliver its full power for prolonged periods, even at operating temperatures close to 50 °C (122 °F). However, this result wasn't achieved without problems, as you will see from the ripple results we measured. So, if you're building a power-hungry system with this PSU, keep its operating temperature below 40 °C (104 °F).

The situation gets worse when we start looking at noise output. Even at light loads, high ambient temperatures cause the fan to get really loud. Also, as you can see from the table above, it has significant bearing noise at around 1600 RPM where its acoustic output peaks. The inefficient platform doesn't leave room for a more relaxed fan profile.