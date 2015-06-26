Rosewill Quark 1000 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Quark 1000's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 38.3mV 11.6mV 11.7mV 7.1mV Pass 20% Load 16.9mV 11.9mV 12.5mV 8.6mV Pass 30% Load 15.7mV 9.1mV 13.1mV 10.9mV Pass 40% Load 17.7mV 12.6mV 13.6mV 12.7mV Pass 50% Load 20.2mV 13.0mV 15.2mV 15.2mV Pass 60% Load 23.2mV 13.3mV 16.0mV 17.1mV Pass 70% Load 24.3mV 16.4mV 18.8mV 19.0mV Pass 80% Load 26.5mV 16.9mV 20.4mV 21.4mV Pass 90% Load 29.4mV 17.6mV 21.5mV 22.9mV Pass 100% Load 31.1mV 21.3mV 23.3mV 26.0mV Pass 110% Load 33.6mV 21.8mV 23.9mV 28.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 29.4mV 9.7mV 12.3mV 7.5mV Pass Cross-Load 2 30.5mV 19.9mV 22.4mV 25.9mV Pass

Ripple suppression was pretty good on all rails. Only Super Flower's platforms managed to outperform this one's ripple performance at +12V, which is the rail we really care about since it feeds most system components.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2