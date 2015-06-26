Rosewill Quark 1000 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Quark 1000's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|38.3mV
|11.6mV
|11.7mV
|7.1mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|16.9mV
|11.9mV
|12.5mV
|8.6mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|15.7mV
|9.1mV
|13.1mV
|10.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|17.7mV
|12.6mV
|13.6mV
|12.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|20.2mV
|13.0mV
|15.2mV
|15.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|23.2mV
|13.3mV
|16.0mV
|17.1mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|24.3mV
|16.4mV
|18.8mV
|19.0mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|26.5mV
|16.9mV
|20.4mV
|21.4mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|29.4mV
|17.6mV
|21.5mV
|22.9mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|31.1mV
|21.3mV
|23.3mV
|26.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|33.6mV
|21.8mV
|23.9mV
|28.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|29.4mV
|9.7mV
|12.3mV
|7.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|30.5mV
|19.9mV
|22.4mV
|25.9mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression was pretty good on all rails. Only Super Flower's platforms managed to outperform this one's ripple performance at +12V, which is the rail we really care about since it feeds most system components.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Obviously EVGA has amazing brand name and they deserve it because of their level of service. However as far as i know EVGA does not have any PSU making plants, they simply rebrand a unit made by Seaconic or another OEM. Many companies do that, so you can probably buy exactly the same unit from a different brand.
I am not sure if Rosewill builds or rebrands, but i had their products and they are not bad, i personally have not had any issues.
I duno if their large ones are as good. But ive had a 550 watt running in this computer for 6.5 years now with no problem. This is the first roswell one i had tried. Thats the longest ive ever stayed on the same power supply.(In the past it was either fry, or had to upgrade the size because of ever increasing component power usage)
http://www.orionpsudb.com/rosewill
NLO? (Something of a rhetorical question), short answer from google is no...
Also, why is the list graphical? I'd like to have a character list to search through...