Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Samsung SyncMaster S22A350H
Samsung’s S22A350H is the most expensive 22” in our roundup at $199. Physically, this monitor is somewhat similar to the previously-reviewed PX2370. However, instead of an opaque black piano finish, the S22A350H has a translucent red-black frame.
This is the only screen in our roundup that doesn't include a DVI port. Instead, Samsung employs HDMI and legacy VGA (an analog connection we'd rather see disappear entirely). If you own a computer without HDMI and you don't want to use VGA, you'll need a DVI-to-HDMI adapter for access to the digital output.
While the S22A350H is the thinnest display of this roundup, the comparison isn't quite fair. Samsung moved its power circuitry into an external brick to create the thinner display. But of course then you have an AC to DC adapter sitting on the floor. We've noticed this trend on a number of particularly thin screens. When it comes to cable management, you're either going to love it or hate it.
Samsung uses different names for some of the simple functions found in its OSD menu.
- MagicBright offers brightness and contrast presets for text, gaming, and movies.
- MagicAngle is much more useful. If you were to bring up a solid square patch of color on your display (say, from a mostly-white Web page), you'd see it darken viewed from different angles. Samsung tries to compensate for this problem by using a form of dynamic contrast that depends on where you are (settings include leanback 1, leanback 2, standing, and side). In practice, the results are significantly better than other TN-based displays, but this is a small monitor. Even with good viewing angles, you're going to be limited by the size of the screen if you want to work three feet away and still see everything clearly.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
"Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.