24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Calibrated Performance: Brightness And Contrast Ratio
Calibrating a monitor is akin to benchmarking under controlled settings. It isn't particularly meaningful to compare the out-of-box performance of one monitor to another. If you want to know what a monitor is capable of, you need to normalize settings in the same way you benchmark two graphics cards.
Once calibrated, Dell's UltraSharp U2412M is the only monitor able to maintain decent performance, as the other two monitors in our roundup fall short. More specifically, Acer's S242HL bid is unable to produce deep blacks, resulting in a very poor contrast ratio. Samsung's T24A550 suffers from a different problem. First, we have to settle for a 150 cd/m2 calibration because we're unable to achieve 200 cd/m2. However due to deep black production, the T24A550 is able to at least achieve a 448:1 contrast ratio.
I currently own an eIPS monitor, and will never go back to TN.
Also the U2410 frequently goes on sale. I think it is a mistake to buy the U2412 when the U2410 is definitely superior to the U2412 in every benchmark.
Right now the most affordable HIPS monitors with the best performance are the Dell U2410 and the HP 2475W. I think that the HP 2475W has the edge slightly over the 2410. Asus also has put out a fairly good 24" HIPS monitor but the U2410 and the 2475W are better monitors per the professional reviews that I have read.
I own the HP 2475W and it does have beautiful picture. You have to go to NEC at twice the cost to improve on it.
Just reread your comment and my response was probably a little off-base. However, the U2412's predecessor should be better in every way (except possibly response time) since eIPS is meant to be more economical by trading off some of the quality of other IPS panels.
Hello :), I was not referring to you. The article's writer states that the U2412 is the successor of the U2410 when actually it is a more affordable IPS monitor for those with lower budgets. BTW, the article is very good; they just got this one thing wrong.
There is a huge difference between a picture quality HIPS monitor and a TN monitor. I have not seen an eIPS monitor but they seem to be pretty good also from the reviews that I have read.
PS.: Sorry if there's any mistake with my English. =)
Ehr, what...?