24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Black And White Uniformity, Viewing Angles

Another measurable quality of panel performance is brightness uniformity. Most manufacturers calibrate displays based on the center point of the screen. However, every area of the screen behaves differently. Sometimes you can get better performance in one specific region. As a result, we add a nine-point black and white luminance test to measure the performance of each monitor's panel.

Acer S242HL bid White Luminance cd/m^2 168.0450 194.6798 186.0228 166.9632 192.4567 173.1384 181.5509 193.0398 193.6341 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.8134 1.0060 1.0290 0.8704 1.0659 1.0368 1.0407 1.0753 1.0571

The S242HL bid suffers from poor backlight uniformity. For whites, we achieve ~190 cd/m2 towards the center of the screen. But as we move further away, luminosity falls off, causing a banding effect. The upper left-hand corner produces a slightly deeper black, which throws off black uniformity to a small degree.

Dell UltraSharp U2412M White Luminance cd/m^2 159.7259 177.4599 162.5423 165.5319 202.4358 172.7532 168.5267 175.4136 173.3799 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.1023 0.1566 0.3612 0.1309 0.2031 0.1105 0.4035 0.1442 0.1619

Black luminance is scattered on the U2412M, though the problem is barely noticeable thanks to deep black production. In our opinion, white luminance is more of an issue. Dead center, we're able to achieve 200 cd/m2, but luminance falls off as we move our spectrophotometer further away.

Samsung SyncMaster T24A550/T24A350 White Luminance cd/m^2 124.7582 146.5855 129.2932 130.5615 154.1653 126.5797 135.0890 149.5426 140.1892 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.2914 0.4161 0.2766 0.3429 0.3440 0.3071 0.3331 0.2439 0.2943

As we already mentioned, we had to settle for a lower 150 cd/m2 calibration on the T24A550 because the panel's backlight isn't of sufficient quality to hit 200 cd/m2.

At this lower calibration setting, Samsung offers up decent white uniformity, but we still see very strong luminance towards the center of the screen. Viewing a pure white background or an image with a bright color palate, the problem is quite evident.

Black uniformity is a bit more mixed. There's a strong tendency towards deep black production near the bottom edge of the screen, which skews perception to a small degree.