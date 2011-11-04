24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Display Profile And Tilt
Manufacturers often use strange methods to measure monitors. Even at a specific LCD size, some displays take up more space than others. When you factor in the base, angle, and monitor design, you discover that viewing area isn’t the only determination of size.
We take measurements so you know how much 3D space the monitor occupies before buying.
|Brand
|Acer
|Dell
|Samsung
|Model
|S242HL bid
|UltraSharp U2412M
|SyncMaster T24A550/T24A350
|Length
|22.5"
|22"
|25.5"
|Height (Min.)
|16"
|16.5"
|16"
|Height (Max.)
|16"
|21"
|21.5"
|Depth (Min.)
|6.5"
|7"
|11"
|Depth (Max.)
|6.5"
|8.5"
|14"
|Weight (lb.)
|8.10
|12.52
|29.88
Monitor depth can vary by as much as 1", depending on tilt. This can make the difference between a monitor fitting on your desk or not. As such, we tilt alll displays to the farthest position when taking measurements. Our length and width values indicate the minimum desktop real estate you need to adequately accommodate a given model.
Only the UltraSharp U2412M allows you to go flush 90o and tilt back to an extreme angle. Acer's S242HL bid and Samsung's T24A550/T24A350 barely offer any tilt capability. Instead, they're nearly locked in at 20o, with a small amount of give in either direction.
I currently own an eIPS monitor, and will never go back to TN.
Also the U2410 frequently goes on sale. I think it is a mistake to buy the U2412 when the U2410 is definitely superior to the U2412 in every benchmark.
Right now the most affordable HIPS monitors with the best performance are the Dell U2410 and the HP 2475W. I think that the HP 2475W has the edge slightly over the 2410. Asus also has put out a fairly good 24" HIPS monitor but the U2410 and the 2475W are better monitors per the professional reviews that I have read.
I own the HP 2475W and it does have beautiful picture. You have to go to NEC at twice the cost to improve on it.
Just reread your comment and my response was probably a little off-base. However, the U2412's predecessor should be better in every way (except possibly response time) since eIPS is meant to be more economical by trading off some of the quality of other IPS panels.
Hello :), I was not referring to you. The article's writer states that the U2412 is the successor of the U2410 when actually it is a more affordable IPS monitor for those with lower budgets. BTW, the article is very good; they just got this one thing wrong.
There is a huge difference between a picture quality HIPS monitor and a TN monitor. I have not seen an eIPS monitor but they seem to be pretty good also from the reviews that I have read.
PS.: Sorry if there's any mistake with my English. =)
Ehr, what...?