24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Display Profile And Tilt

Manufacturers often use strange methods to measure monitors. Even at a specific LCD size, some displays take up more space than others. When you factor in the base, angle, and monitor design, you discover that viewing area isn’t the only determination of size.

We take measurements so you know how much 3D space the monitor occupies before buying.

Brand Acer Dell Samsung Model S242HL bid UltraSharp U2412M SyncMaster T24A550/T24A350 Length 22.5" 22" 25.5" Height (Min.) 16" 16.5" 16" Height (Max.) 16" 21" 21.5" Depth (Min.) 6.5" 7" 11" Depth (Max.) 6.5" 8.5" 14" Weight (lb.) 8.10 12.52 29.88

Monitor depth can vary by as much as 1", depending on tilt. This can make the difference between a monitor fitting on your desk or not. As such, we tilt alll displays to the farthest position when taking measurements. Our length and width values indicate the minimum desktop real estate you need to adequately accommodate a given model.

Only the UltraSharp U2412M allows you to go flush 90o and tilt back to an extreme angle. Acer's S242HL bid and Samsung's T24A550/T24A350 barely offer any tilt capability. Instead, they're nearly locked in at 20o, with a small amount of give in either direction.