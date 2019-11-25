Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 240Hz Monitor Review: VA With Record-Breaking Speed

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
We’ve included the fastest monitors in our database to compare against the 27-inch CRG5’s performance. In the 240Hz category, we have the HP Omen X 25f and Acer Predator XN253Q. At 165Hz are the Aorus CV27F and MSI Optix G27C4. Running at 144Hz is the Razer Raptor 27. Screen tech is a mix of VA, IPS and TN.
The CRG5 is rated for 300 nits max brightness, but our sample blew past that with over 370 nits of peak output. That’s above average among VA panels. The Aorus monitor supports HDR, so its score topping 472 nits is no surprise. But the Samsung has more than enough light to work well in any environment.
The black level is well below (better than) that of the IPS and TN screens in our comparison sample. 0.1104 nits is very dark, and even in a room with no light, you’ll barely tell the screen is turned on. Resulting contrast is 3,353.8:1, which is much better than than an IPS or TN monitor.
After Calibration to 200 nits
Our calibration allowed the CRG5 to squeak ahead of the MSI Optix by a small margin. Visibly, it’d be hard to tell the two monitors apart, but once you get gaming, the Samsung’s 240Hz will definitely get your attention over the MSI’s 165Hz.
The CRG5’s ANSI contrast score is nearly as high as the static one, which bodes well for image depth and color saturation. Though it doesn’t have an extended gamut, it looks vibrant and colorful with natural hues and three-dimensional picture quality. Shadow detail is strong, yet blacks truly look black. This is what VA brings to the table, and we’re glad to see the tech available in a 240Hz display.
How does something like this get labeled as G-Sync compatible; the fact that you can physically enable the feature?
The effect is minimized greatly if you're getting over 200fps but in a game like The Division 2 where I hover in the mid 80's, it's unbelievably apparent and actually rather nauseating (not to mention unusable). Even in COD MW I'm getting ~160fps and the issue is still quite apparent, especially on the night missions such as 'Clean House'. Shades of green show it the worst, even at 240fps you can see the overshoot clearly.
Edit: Amazon ended up sending me a replacement unit and it's exactly the same, just going to have to return it as it really isn't G-Sync compatible in the slightest. Running without G-Sync results in an extremely smeary experience. It's a real shame as it does have some of the inkiest blacks I've seen and the colors + contrast are truly impressive.
I even tried using CRU to limit the VRR range to force it to double but it ends up looking extremely smeary and feeling rather slow, regular 240hz mode is better (which isn't saying much).
"everything is fine, theres minor drawback but overall is 110% purchase"
i guess reviewers chasing that everything is fine, so they get more toys to play with.