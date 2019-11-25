Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 240Hz Monitor Review: VA With Record-Breaking Speed

Samsung C27RG5 deals Samsung C27RG5 27" Curved... Amazon £352.86 View

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’ve included the fastest monitors in our database to compare against the 27-inch CRG5’s performance. In the 240Hz category, we have the HP Omen X 25f and Acer Predator XN253Q. At 165Hz are the Aorus CV27F and MSI Optix G27C4. Running at 144Hz is the Razer Raptor 27. Screen tech is a mix of VA, IPS and TN.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CRG5 is rated for 300 nits max brightness, but our sample blew past that with over 370 nits of peak output. That’s above average among VA panels. The Aorus monitor supports HDR, so its score topping 472 nits is no surprise. But the Samsung has more than enough light to work well in any environment.

The black level is well below (better than) that of the IPS and TN screens in our comparison sample. 0.1104 nits is very dark, and even in a room with no light, you’ll barely tell the screen is turned on. Resulting contrast is 3,353.8:1, which is much better than than an IPS or TN monitor.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our calibration allowed the CRG5 to squeak ahead of the MSI Optix by a small margin. Visibly, it’d be hard to tell the two monitors apart, but once you get gaming, the Samsung’s 240Hz will definitely get your attention over the MSI’s 165Hz.

The CRG5’s ANSI contrast score is nearly as high as the static one, which bodes well for image depth and color saturation. Though it doesn’t have an extended gamut, it looks vibrant and colorful with natural hues and three-dimensional picture quality. Shadow detail is strong, yet blacks truly look black. This is what VA brings to the table, and we’re glad to see the tech available in a 240Hz display.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content