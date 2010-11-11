Roundup: The Best SSDs For Enthusiasts

Benchmark Results: CrystalDiskMark Sequential Reads/Writes

These are the best results for Samsung, but Crucial and Intel certainly can’t complain. CrystalDiskMark requires a partition and returns idealized results, as it’s limited to a maximum test size of 4 GB, while h2benchw covers the entire drive. Still, the benchmark is great for highlighting an SSD’s potential on sequential reads--or writes, as you can see below.

This result proves that there must be something behind Samsung’s toggle mode DDR. The new 470-series reaches the highest sequential write throughput of all drives, including the usually top-ranked RealSSD C300. It's hardly a wonder why Samsung so adamantly recommends this test.