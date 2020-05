Benchmark Results: 512 KB Random Reads/Writes

Even the SSDs that struggle with small block size testing perform well if we increase the block size to 512 KB. WD and Toshiba, which don’t play a major role in the SSD performance segment, deliver decent read throughput.

Again, Samsung’s 470-series shows its strength in sustaining write throughput, only bowing to the RealSSD C300 and the K5 from Solidata, which runs single level cell (SLC) flash memory.