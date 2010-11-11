Trending

Roundup: The Best SSDs For Enthusiasts

By

The SSD market continues evolving. We got our hands on six drives we hadn't yet tested, including Samsung’s 470-series, and ran them through our benchmark suite. All told, this roundup includes a total of 24 SSDs to compare. Which drive is right for you?

Benchmark Results: Power Efficiency

Our efficiency results are somewhat distorted, as we have drives that require lots of power compared to others, while performance is all over the board.

When deciding on a drive for yourself, focus on a few performance favorites, then look at performance per watt. Toshiba is very low on power but also weak in some benchmarks. A RealSSD C300 consumes much more power to deliver its 350 MB/s peak, but it might be worth it. The decision depends on your requirements and applications.