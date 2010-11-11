Roundup: The Best SSDs For Enthusiasts

Benchmark Results: Power Efficiency

Our efficiency results are somewhat distorted, as we have drives that require lots of power compared to others, while performance is all over the board.

When deciding on a drive for yourself, focus on a few performance favorites, then look at performance per watt. Toshiba is very low on power but also weak in some benchmarks. A RealSSD C300 consumes much more power to deliver its 350 MB/s peak, but it might be worth it. The decision depends on your requirements and applications.