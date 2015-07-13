Samsung 850 EVO And 850 Pro 2TB SSD Review

Random Write

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The new 2TB drives fall in the middle of the pack when it comes to random writes. At high queue depths, we see how the 850 EVO 2TB delivers better random write performance than the 1TB model.

This test doesn't take the drives down to enterprise-class steady state, but it does involve heavy preconditioning that doesn't doesn't affect the 2TB model like it does Samsung's 1TB 850 EVO.