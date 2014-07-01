Samsung 850 Pro SSD Review: 3D Vertical NAND Hits Desktop Storage

Inside Of Samsung's 850 Pro

We're dealing with the same chassis as the original 840. It's far better than the old 830 when it comes to accessing the internals, but you do need pentalobe drivers to remove three screws. Do I even need to mention that doing this defaces the pristine label and voids your warranty? Probably not.

Also like the 840 EVO, PCB size depends on capacity. Of the three models I'm testing, none fill the entire enclosure. Instead, we see this:

The 1024 GB drive (left) employs a slightly longer board, with four packages on the front and four on the back. The 128 GB version (right) gets just four packages total.

Here's a close-up:

1024 GB 850 Pro PCB

Isn't that MEX controller pretty? It wears 1 GiB worth of LPDDR2 like a funny hat in this 1024 GB implementation. Samsung's Pro family includes 1 MB of cache per GB of capacity, so the 128 and 256 GB drives come with 128 and 256 MB worth of DRAM.

The NAND part numbers aren't decipherable without an updated decoder. For now, I can tell you that the packages you see on-board all come from Samsung. I'm making an effort to dig up additional details, but it'll probably take a trip to South Korea for answers. Of course, if you're reading this on launch day, that's exactly where I'll be, too.