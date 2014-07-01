Trending

Samsung 850 Pro SSD Review: 3D Vertical NAND Hits Desktop Storage

By

After winning an award last year for its 840 EVO, Samsung is ready to follow up with another high-end offering. The company's 850 Pro SSD merges the EVO's familiar MEX controller with 3D V-NAND. Does the combination justify an upgrade, or should you wait?

Inside Of Samsung's 850 Pro

We're dealing with the same chassis as the original 840. It's far better than the old 830 when it comes to accessing the internals, but you do need pentalobe drivers to remove three screws. Do I even need to mention that doing this defaces the pristine label and voids your warranty? Probably not.

Also like the 840 EVO, PCB size depends on capacity. Of the three models I'm testing, none fill the entire enclosure. Instead, we see this:

The 1024 GB drive (left) employs a slightly longer board, with four packages on the front and four on the back. The 128 GB version (right) gets just four packages total.

Here's a close-up:

1024 GB 850 Pro PCB

Isn't that MEX controller pretty? It wears 1 GiB worth of LPDDR2 like a funny hat in this 1024 GB implementation. Samsung's Pro family includes 1 MB of cache per GB of capacity, so the 128 and 256 GB drives come with 128 and 256 MB worth of DRAM.

The NAND part numbers aren't decipherable without an updated decoder. For now, I can tell you that the packages you see on-board all come from Samsung. I'm making an effort to dig up additional details, but it'll probably take a trip to South Korea for answers. Of course, if you're reading this on launch day, that's exactly where I'll be, too.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MoulaZX 01 July 2014 03:34
    I 'just' ordered 2x Samsung EVO 120GB a few hours ago, then I stumbled onto this article. Damn it! Damn it! Damn it! Every freaking time I run into this, be it Storage, CPU, or GPU.... -_-
    Reply
  • cryan 01 July 2014 03:41
    I 'just' ordered 2x Samsung EVO 120GB a few hours ago, then I stumbled onto this article. Damn it! Damn it! Damn it! Every freaking time I run into this, be it Storage, CPU, or GPU.... -_-

    I don't know if this really changes anything for you. Two EVOs are still going to be better than one 850 Pro in every way. But I understand the sentiment!

    Christopher Ryan
    Reply
  • lp231 01 July 2014 04:05
    13621005 said:
    I 'just' ordered 2x Samsung EVO 120GB a few hours ago, then I stumbled onto this article. Damn it! Damn it! Damn it! Every freaking time I run into this, be it Storage, CPU, or GPU.... -_-
    You just ordered a few hours ago. Just cancel your order if you really want this 850 Pro.
    Reply
  • tomfreak 01 July 2014 04:12
    10yrs warranty, may be finally I have a reason to buy SSD. lol
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 01 July 2014 04:42
    13621197 said:
    10yrs warranty, may be finally I have a reason to buy SSD. lol

    I can guarantee that in 10 years you won't own that drive anymore. :lol:
    Reply
  • 10tacle 01 July 2014 04:52
    I still have several 8-10 year old drives laying around between 80GB-150GB. I mostly use them as external drives for backing up USB thumb drives and other files that aren't large volume.
    Reply
  • helper800 01 July 2014 04:54
    Hoping for some SATA 12gbs (or more) transfer speeds in the coming years.
    Reply
  • razor512 01 July 2014 04:56
    Will overclocking the bus that the sata controller is on impact the performance?

    Can you test on an AMD platform which makes it easier to over clock that bus and some of the connected components?
    Reply
  • BestJinjo 01 July 2014 09:05
    Looking forward to future generations of 3D Vertical Nand on M.2 / M.2 Ultra interface. Too bad SATA 3 is all maxed out and the next generation standards are not yet mainstream for the masses which is holding back SSD performance. As far as this drive goes, it's only slightly faster than MX100 but costs double. I don't think it's worth it. MX100 512GB sounds like a perfect stop-gap until M.2/SATAe drives arrive with 1-1.5TB/sec throughput. Perhaps Samsung will give us 95% of the performance for a fraction of the price in the 850 EVO.
    Reply
  • MoulaZX 01 July 2014 11:49
    I 'just' ordered 2x Samsung EVO 120GB a few hours ago, then I stumbled onto this article. Damn it! Damn it! Damn it! Every freaking time I run into this, be it Storage, CPU, or GPU.... -_-

    I don't know if this really changes anything for you. Two EVOs are still going to be better than one 850 Pro in every way. But I understand the sentiment!

    Christopher Ryan

    Not quite. One is for my Desktop, the other is for my Father's Desktop.

    For my Desktop, I'll be stepping up from 2x OCZ Vertex 2 60GB in RAID 0. Hope it'll be worth it...
    Reply