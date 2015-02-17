Samsung SM951 PCIe M.2 512GB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

This is our first set of tests with real software traces, which will show us the small differences between SSDs in the wild, outside of contrived benchmarks. The greatest performance increase you'll see from a single component comes from swapping out mechanical storage in favor of an SSD. As long as your drive of choice is reliable, the difference between one SSD and another is fairly small under normal consumer workloads.

Service Times

Samsung's SM951 512GB shaves time off of most tests compared to existing PCIe-based M.2 SSDs. Still, the differences are small when we break them down into individual tasks.

Throughput

A second here, a second there; it all adds up. The throughput rating comes from the tests above, showing the SM951's significant performance increase.