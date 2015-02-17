Trending

Samsung SM951 PCIe M.2 512GB SSD Review

Samsung introduced the SM951 last July during its annual SSD Global Summit in South Korea. Today we're running the drive through our benchmark suite to see if it lives up to the hype.

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

This is our first set of tests with real software traces, which will show us the small differences between SSDs in the wild, outside of contrived benchmarks. The greatest performance increase you'll see from a single component comes from swapping out mechanical storage in favor of an SSD. As long as your drive of choice is reliable, the difference between one SSD and another is fairly small under normal consumer workloads.

Service Times

Samsung's SM951 512GB shaves time off of most tests compared to existing PCIe-based M.2 SSDs. Still, the differences are small when we break them down into individual tasks.

Throughput

A second here, a second there; it all adds up. The throughput rating comes from the tests above, showing the SM951's significant performance increase.

51 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 17 February 2015 08:40
    This is an awesome upgrade for some Macbook Air/Pro users, but just wait until Intel shows their product... and will there be any hardware compatibility issues with DIY upgrades?
  • Sakkura 17 February 2015 09:50
    I'm disappointed the promised NVMe support did not materialize. But I guess Samsung is saving that for later retail products. Can't argue with the performance though, this is by far the fastest consumer SSD around.
  • Memory Ever 17 February 2015 09:52
    May I know the model and nae of the PCIe adapter you used in the tests???
  • JOSHSKORN 17 February 2015 11:46
    No 1TB edition? Fail.
  • tom10167 17 February 2015 11:53
    I wish they'd put an 840 or 850 pro in the comparison just to give us a better sense of scale. This drive is incredible, though, and $550 for a 512GB cutting edge drive is not terrible!
  • mapesdhs 17 February 2015 13:20
    The Power Restricted Performance graph is stupid. Please stopping using
    graphs with origins that don't start at zero - the visual graphic impact is
    totally meaningless.

    Ian.

  • jeffunit 17 February 2015 15:51
    You might want to fix the labels of your graphs. Latency in seconds? One chart shows a write speed of about 80 gigabytes per second.
  • liquidpower 17 February 2015 15:58
    I also wished they put a 850 pro in the charts to see the jump from the fastest sata to the PCIe-based M.2
  • maestro0428 17 February 2015 16:25
    You can purchase these at newegg.com in the Enterprise SSD section. I want one!
  • generalsheep 17 February 2015 16:51
    Is this little bastard bootable,so i can use it as my maindrive?
