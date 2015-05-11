Samsung SM951 128GB And 256GB SSD Review

Notebook Battery Life

For more information on how we test notebook battery life, click here.

After our first SM951 test, Lenovo released a firmware update that lets us adjust the amount of time it takes to drop into slumber. We updated the firmware and set this timer to two minutes. Then, we retested all of the drives for this chart.

Samsung's SM951 is the first client SSD with support for the L1.2 power state defined by PCI-SIG. At full rest, it draws just 2mW. What really surprises us is just how much better Samsung's drives do in this discipline than other SSDs with Marvell controllers.

On battery power, your notebook scales back several system bus clock speeds to save power. In this reduced power state, all of the drives in today's chart perform nearly identically. We sometimes find a product that stands out from the rest, providing better efficiency. For the time being, though, one M.2 PCIe-based SSD fares just as well as the rest.