Samsung SM951 128GB And 256GB SSD Review

The three SM951 drives we're testing use AHCI, and are not the rare NVMe interface. In the coming weeks, NVMe-based models will begin surfacing with channel availability soon after. Several online shops already list pre-order status for the NVMe versions, though we've yet to hear of anyone with product on-hand.

The 512GB SM951 we have is Lenovo-specific, with the part number MZHPV512HDGL-000L1. That L1 at the end is a reference to Lenovo. The last five digits indicate the region the drive is sold in. Common codes there are 00001 to 00004, with HP and Lenovo assigned special modifiers. We can also assume that Dell has its own code, since the company plans to release Ultrabook models with SM951 SSDs.

We already know that Lenovo's SM951 has limited sequential read performance. In our testing, we achieved roughly 1700 MB/s, while the 256GB SM951 we received from RamCity is capable of the full 2150 MB/s. The RamCity 128GB sample achieved 2050 MB/s. Because of this, we've noted the Lenovo model in our charts as a Lenovo SM951 512GB. Soon, we'll have a fresh 512GB drive to test for an upcoming editorial that covers the best PCIe and SATA 6Gb/s SSDs, as well as the fastest hard drives on the market today.

The 512GB and 256GB SM951 models share nearly identical performance specifications. The 256GB model loses some write performance. And the 128GB version drops to "just" 600 MB/s sequential reads. At least it retains the same 70,000 random read IOPS rating as the other models.