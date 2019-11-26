Samsung UR59C 4K Curved Monitor Review: Premium Image, Budget Price

Samsung UR59C deals Samsung U32R590 32Inch Curved... Amazon £430 View

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

The UR59C offers reasonably good viewing angles when compared to other VA screens. If you want the ultimate off-axis quality, IPS is best. But this Samsung is fine for sharing with one other person or a two or three-monitor setup. Moving 45 degrees to the sides costs about 40% light output and a color shift to red and green. The top-down view has a similar loss of detail. However, there are no issues viewing from narrower angles.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

In the black screen uniformity test, the U32R59C measured slightly below our preferred result of 10% or less. Of today’s group, only the ViewSonic came within striking distance of that number. Our test showed a barely visible hotspot in the upper right and a lower zone that was a bit darker than the reference center area. We could see the errors if we looked closely, but they wouldn’t be considered glow or bleed. We saw no problems when viewing regular content.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The UR59C isn’t marketed as a gaming monitor, but it does have a relatively responsive panel. 22ms is slightly faster than many other 60 Hz monitors, so you won’t see a lot of motion blur when gaming. As you can see, refresh rate matters as the response and lag scores go hand-in-hand with the different panels’ speed ratings. You can’t help but become spoiled once you’ve played at 144 Hz and above. Even 75 Hz makes a visible improvement. The Samsung is fine for gaming if you can keep the framerate at 60 fps with a high-performance graphics card. Moving video looks smooth and unbroken. Hardcore players needing the bleeding edge in response and framerates should consider a display with a higher refresh rate.

